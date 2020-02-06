The opus podcast takes Simon & Garfunkel's bridge over rough water

Advertisement

Consequence of Sound and Sony are proud to announce the return of the Opus podcast for season seven. Over the past few years, we’ve explored the legacy of the legendary albums of Bob Dylan (Blood on the Tracks), Jeff Buckley (Grace), Willie Nelson (Red Headed Stranger) and Ozzy Osbourne (Blizzard) of Ozz) and The Clash (London Calling) ). From February 13, moderator Andy Bothwell, including Astronautalis, will lead the audience on Simon & Garfunkel’s folk classic Bridge Over Troubled Water.

The fifth album by the legendary duo, Bridge Over Troubled Water, was also to be the last collaboration between Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. Critics were lukewarm at the time of the release, saying it didn’t match the couple’s previous LP, the 1968 bookends. However, history has proven the opposite: at the 1971 Grammys, it was not only voted album of the year (the title song brought home both record and song of the year), it also became one of the best-selling albums of all time.

Advertisement

Bothwell is aware of this dichotomy and explains: “Bridge Over Troubled Water is one of those albums that are a widely recognized masterpiece, make up a significant part of the American pop music cannon and at the same time feel underestimated. As a piece of production and technology we speak Pet Sounds, Dark Side of the Moon and Sgt. Peppers level of the recording. This is a recording and production at God level to deliver the best song writing ever. “

<noscript><iframe src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/playlist/37i9dQZF1DZ06evO48MYmY" width="100%" height="380" frameborder="0"></noscript>To make the transition easier, you have to

The Opus presenter continues: “50 years later, the modern influence of this record is undeniable. There is no Bon Iver that bends folk music, no arcade fire, no rock music and no Neutral Milk Hotel that creates the best lists of all time without Simon & Garfunkel changing the folk pop with Bridge Over Troubled Water forever.

The Opus: Bridge Over Troubled Water premiered on February 13 and can now be subscribed to. To prepare for the new season, stream a selection of the best Simon & Garfunkel tracks across all major streaming services. You can also participate to win a vinyl bundle with the duo’s entire discography.



Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio public | RSS

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser