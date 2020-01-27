Advertisement

NEW DELHI

Opposition parties such as the Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) criticized Monday the Union government’s decision to make preliminary offers for its entire stake in Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express and for its joint venture Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt. GmbH.

Opposition leaders attempted to relate the problem to the economic situation and attacked the government for dealing with national assets.

“If governments have no money, they do. The Indian government has no money, growth is less than 5% and millions of rupees are outstanding under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. They will. They will all be valuable Selling assets that we have, “senior congress leader and former union minister Kapil Sibal told ANI news agency.

The opposition’s attack on the Union government takes place a few days before Parliament’s budget meeting to discuss Air India’s disinvestment issue in both chambers.

“The government has decided to sell more family silver to sell 100% of Air India. You can well imagine how bad the Indian economy is that more family silver is sold … and we are against it. The national airline is being sold by the desperate BJP government, “said senior TMC leader and Rajya Sabha member Derek O’Brien in a video message posted on his Twitter account Monday night.

Air India’s successful bidder will have to raise £ 23,286.5 million in debt after the government transferred £ 63,113 million in debt from Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express Ltd before the national airline company makes the sale. This is three quarters of the two companies’ accrued debt, the majority of which is Air India.

Criticism even came from a section of the BJP, with senior Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy threatening to go to court on the matter. “This deal is completely anti-national and I will be forced to go to court. We can’t sell our family silver, “Swamy tweeted Monday morning. He also asked why the national airline was sold instead of being strengthened.

