The One Love Cali Reggae Fest brings local music and good mood to Long Beach on the opening day - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

Jennifer Paterson was walking around the Queen Mary Events Park in Long Beach on Friday afternoon, wearing a neon pink poster that said “Free Hugs”.

This spirit of camaraderie, inclusiveness, and a generally good mood filled the air – along with the smell of a particular plant – when the fifth annual One Love Cali Reggae Festival opened on February 7th.

Advertisement

“I’ve been coming for five years. I love the music, I like the people, everyone is really nice,” said Paterson as she walked through the festival, which included performances by artists like Sublime with Rome, Dirty Heads, Steel Pulse, Matisyahu, Atmosphere and Tomorrow’s Bad Seeds included Katastro and Cali Conscious on the opening day.

Katastro will perform on the opening day of One Love Cali Reggae Fest at Queen Mary in Long Beach on Friday February 7, 2020. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, contributing photographer)

A participant in the One Love Cali Reggae Fest shows off his red, yellow and green mohawk at Queen Mary in Long Beach on Friday, February 7, 2020. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, contributing photographer)

sound The gallery will continue in seconds

Howi Spangler from the band Ballyhoo! will perform on the first day of the three-day One Love Cali Reggae music festival on Queen Mary in Long Beach on Friday, February 7, 2020. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, contributing photographer)

Matisyahu will perform at the Queen Mary in Long Beach on Friday, February 7, 2020, on the first day of the three-day One Love Cali Reggae Fest music festival. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, contributing photographer)

Dread Kennedy will perform on the first day of the three-day One Love Cali Reggae Fest at Queen Mary in Long Beach on Friday February 7, 2020. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, contributing photographer)



Pacific Dub will perform on the first day of the three-day One Love Cali Reggae Fest at Queen Mary in Long Beach on Friday February 7, 2020. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, contributing photographer)

Pacific Dub fans cheer as they perform on the opening day of the One Love Cali Reggae Festival at Queen Mary in Long Beach on Friday, February 7, 2020. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, contributing photographer)

Chris Parker is filming at the One Love Cali Reggae Fest at Queen Mary in Long Beach Poi on Friday February 7th. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, contributing photographer)

From left, Harley Peek and Haley Horvath pose for a photo on the opening day of One Love Cali Reggae Fest in Long Beach on Friday, February 7, 2020. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, contributing photographer)

Howi Spangler from the band Ballyhoo! will perform on the first day of the One Love Cali Reggae Fest at Queen Mary in Long Beach on Friday February 7, 2020. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, contributing photographer)



Colton Place of the band Pacific Dub will perform on the opening day of the One Love Cali Reggae Fest at Queen Mary in Long Beach on Friday February 7, 2020. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, contributing photographer)

“And you meet new friends,” she added, pointing to her friend Laith Atiyeh, who she met at the concert last year.

“This is a great concert. I’m always looking forward to it, because the reggae community is just a family, everyone feels involved, ”he said.

Sign up for our Festival Pass newsletter. Whether you are Coachella Lifer or prefer to watch from afar, you will receive weekly shows during the Southern California Music Festival. Subscribe here.

With more than 80 bands performing during the three-day event, many from Southern California, One Love is the first music festival of the year on the busy ship.

And for some groups it was also a dream come true.

“It was a privilege and honor to be here,” said Justin Ratowsky, lead singer and guitarist for Huntington Beach-based reggae surf rock band Cali Conscious, shortly after the band played the opening set of the festival.

This was particularly important for Ratowsky, who takes part in the festival every year, as his grandfather was with the armed forces and was on the Queen Mary when the ship carried soldiers across the ocean during World War II.

“It was a really cool experience. It was his birthday yesterday and it felt good. The stage was right next to the entry line so we knew people were standing outside our set swinging, ”said Ratowsky.

The queues when opening the doors were a bit lengthy and people waited about 40 minutes to get to the venue. So only a few dozen people were standing in front of the main stage when Hermosa Beachs Tomorrow’s Bad Seeds performed a passionate half-hour when people were dancing to the reggae rock beats.

“It’s always a good mood here. We always give everything, whether it’s one person or a million, it’s all the same,” said Moises Juarez, the band’s singer, as he stood behind the scenes.

“In my opinion, compared to the watered down radio, that’s more truth music. It’s more like a feeling of humanity and has a real charisma, ”he said.

The festival will continue on Saturday with artists such as Rebelution, Stick Figure, Fortunate Youth and the Long Beach Dub All Stars.

Sunday’s lineup will consist of Iration, Slightly Stoopid, Common Kings and Damien Jr. Gong ”Marley.

The Saturday passes are sold out, but there are still some tickets for the Sunday show available on onelovecalifest.com.