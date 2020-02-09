The NY Times attacks 'Ruthless' McConnell on the front page, never used word for Harry Reid

Advertisement

After the failed impeachment lawsuit against Donald Trump, the New York Times’ Elaina Plott on Saturday took a 2000-word front page look at how Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell saw his republican reputation in “A New Image By McConnell In GOP eyes. “

When Mr. McConnell, the Kentucky majority leader and senator, caught President Trump’s acquittal on Wednesday, he went to the Senate to praise the end of this “unprecedented impeachment” after years of metamorphosis from the establishment to the conservative icon.

Plott’s tone was mild, but her choice of words was hard and she used a form of “unscrupulous” three times to describe McConnell.

…. However, it is perhaps less obvious to what extent Mr. McConnell owes Mr. Trump a large part of his new viability – how his kind of ruthlessness has thrived to counterbalance the cheeky, moody style of the president.

All the things that once scared off many Mr. McConnell conservatives are now the basis of his calling. According to the Kentucky women, the 77-year-old legislature is no longer past his prime – he is “battle-tested”. His picture – white, wrinkled, expressionless with a hint of a grin – does not correspond to the aesthetics of one; it is the portrait of “stability”. ….

Then Senator Harry Reid, former Democratic majority leader and top GOP tormentor, entered.

Perhaps no leader has recently hit the Republican Party as much as Mr. Reid, who was majority in the Senate from 2007 to 2015. Here was a man who responded to Obama’s call in the 2008 elections when he reminded his followers of “the” Chicago way, as Jimmy Malone immortalized in “The Untouchables”: “When they bring a knife to the battle we bring a gun. “

….

The irony, of course, is that Mr. Reid’s image as a voracious conductor was in many ways the product of Mr. McConnell himself, whose relentless use of the filibuster often meant that Mr. Reid had to rely on the party’s leadership. But it was as if the Republicans, when they were fixated on their opponents, had not admitted that the ruthlessness they longed for in their leaders was already in full swing.

In her hurry to turn the tables, Plott Reid omitted guerrilla cuts, like the despicable lie he made in the Senate that presidential candidate Mitt Romney did not pay his taxes.

….But it is precisely this aura – let’s call it ruthlessness or shamelessness – that has resonated with conservatives, especially young ones. Indeed, it is no wonder that Republicans have found their fighter in Mr. McConnell when one party’s slogans are increasingly “owning the libraries,” based on a cold list of victories over recognizable ideological frameworks.

A party politician who, according to a search on nytimes.com, was never described as “unscrupulous” in a newspaper message? Harry Reid.