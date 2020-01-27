Advertisement

In The Number Ones, I go over each single number 1 in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the start of the graph in 1958 and progressing into the present.

***

The Doobie brothers – “What a fool believes”

Advertisement

HIT # 1: April 14, 1979

STAY AT NO.1: 1 week

There weren’t many No. 1 singles in 1979 who didn’t at least bow their heads toward the nightclub. The “What A Fool Believes” of the Doobie Brothers stood out. It was not the nightclub. It wasn’t funky dixieland either. Today, the song is considered a rock yacht classic. But yacht rock was not a real genre; it was a retrospective category. Instead, “What A Fool Believes” was vaguely moving soft rock, written by two of the key figures of the moment to be smoothed out and recorded by a group in transition.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dJe1iUuAW4M (/ integrated)

In the four years since their first success with “Black Water”, the Doobie Brothers have failed to land as much as a single in the top 10. The group was still selling albums, and it was still a live draw. They made their now iconic appearance on an arc of two episodes of What’s Happening !!, teaching Roger and Rerun the ills of bootlegging in 1978. But the Doobies had nothing to do with the disco wave that had taken over. on pop music. , and they probably seemed to be a relic from the distant past after the 1960s.

And yet, the Doobie Brothers were changing. Jeff “Skunk” Baxter, a former Steely Dan track player, played on “Black Water”, and he became a full-time Doobie soon after. Meanwhile, singer Tom Johnston suffered from poor health, including a hemorrhagic ulcer that kept him from rolling for long periods. Since the Doobies needed a new singer to tour, Baxter suggested another Steely Dan contributor: Michael McDonald, from the suburbs of Saint Louis, who had serious piano songs and a big voice strong.

From the 1976 album Takin ‘It To The Streets, McDonald’s essentially took over as leader of the Doobie Brothers. (Johnston finally left in 1977.) With McDonald at the helm, the group changed direction. They’ve evolved into a fusion of fluffy soft-rock and blue-eyed studio-slick soul, with Baxter making more jazz-inspired tracks. They became, in short, much more like Steely Dan. (Steely Dan’s best performing single, “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number” from 1974, peaked at # 4. It’s a 5.)

Before continuing, I should reveal something: I’m not going to look for Steely Dan. Never had. I tried. I read all the articles about how they were studio wizards and subversive scribes of Californian wickedness. I saw them live, this time when they played Coachella, where I liked the fuss between the songs of Donald Fagen better than the real songs. I heard rap producers making songs I love from samples of Steely Dan. None of this works on me.

The sound of Steely Dan is drifting just above me – this sluggish, rhythmic, ultra-produced gloop that asks me to give a damn about the calm internal desires of assholes. I miss it. Whenever I have a friend who suddenly becomes really passionate about Steely Dan – and it happens all the time – it reminds me of whenever a friend of mine in high school is really interested in Dungeons & Dragons or anime . It’s like: Ah, shit. There is another. I can never have a conversation with this person again. (Please don’t try to convert me to Steely Dan. It won’t work.)

I also miss most of the things Steely Dan inspired. This means that the columns from the early 80s that we are going to get into might be a bit bumpy. Anyway: The Doobie Brothers were now, more or less, a different group. They were the kind of group that creates a lush, shiny gargle soul. They were no longer interested in the dixieland funeral. They were the kind of group that offers “What A Fool Believes”.

Michael McDonald started writing “What A Fool Believes” on his own. He had the first verse, and he had the general script. He knew it was a song from an old ex-couple, their distant break in the rearview mirror, meeting again to catch up. The man thinks they are about to revive things. The woman is just polite. Man has a hell of a time to let go. McDonald’s couldn’t finish the song. Ted Templeman, the producer of the Doobies, heard the McDonald’s fragment and told him it was a success, that he had to finish it. Finally, Doobies bassist Tiran Porter told McDonald’s that Kenny Loggins hoped to write a few songs with him.

Kenny Loggins came from a suburb of Seattle to Los Angeles in high school. As a young musician, he worked on the guitar several times in an Electric Prunes formation and wrote songs for the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. In 1970, he met former member of Buffalo Springfield and Poco Jim Messina, and they formed Loggins And Messina, a gentle rock duo who continued to sell many records in the 1970s. (The most successful song from Loggins And Messina, “Your Mama Don’t Dance”, from 1972, peaked at # 4. It’s a 5.) Loggins And Messina split in 1976, and Loggins started his solo career well, reaching # 5 with the 1978 duo of Stevie Nicks “Every time I call you” friend “.” (It’s a 6.)

Loggins hadn’t met Michael McDonald before meeting to write. As he made his way to McDonald’s house, Loggins heard McDonald’s play his unfinished piece of “What A Fool Believes”, and he knew immediately where to go. The two bonded while writing the song, finishing the lyrics over the phone later that evening. Loggins was the first to release the song; he put a version on his 1978 solo album, Nightwatch. (On the take of Loggins, he sings from a woman’s point of view, not a man’s.) But Loggins never released his single version. Five months later, McDonald and the Doobies released their views.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X1gench3J3g (/ integrated)

The story behind these lyrics to “What A Fool Believes” is a tale of classic pop music. A man thinks he is in love. A woman is not there at all. And so it turns into a reverie for the man, who cannot abandon this bygone era or the idea that the era is destined to start again: “The sentimental madman does not see / Try to recreate what still had to create once in a lifetime. McDonald and Loggins know the guy is cheated and the couple won’t get back together, but they sympathize. These words, unfortunately, are a strange syntactic jumble which, at least for me, does not really evoke the pain or the awkwardness of this situation: “As he stands up to his excuses / Everyone would surely know it / He watch her go. “

“What A Fool Believes” is clearly a song well done. McDonald’s delivers it with flair, passion and personality. His big, heavy voice has enough versatility to strike notes in the upper register – a natural baritone lending itself to falsetto. The recording is thick and lush, with a lot going on. There is a vaguely samba rhythm and a sea of ​​analog synths. The people who made the song knew what they were doing.

I am immune to all of this. I miss “What A Fool Believes”. I don’t get anything. I don’t get the short-haired pebble from McDonald’s. I don’t understand how these keyboards sound lazy. I don’t get the absolute lack of urgency. It sounds like canned nothingness to me. While writing this column, I immersed myself in songs that I took for granted all my life. I thought about how they work and I found things that I like and that I had never considered before. But it doesn’t happen here. I’m still not getting “What A Fool Believes”.

Whatever my feelings, “What A Fool Believes” was a great prestige record, winning Grammys for song and the record of the year. In the next few years, the Doobie Brothers would undergo more changes. The group made the top 10 once again, with the 1980 single “Real Love” (peaking at # 5, a 5). But people continued to leave the group, and when the last original member Patrick Simmons left in 1981, McDonalds finally decided to break up the Doobies. McDonald went solo, and he will appear again in this column. Kenny Loggins will be there too.

As for the rest of the Doobies, they got together without McDonalds, with Tom Johnston back in front, to play a sold-out advantage at the Hollywood Bowl in 1987. This reinvigorated version of the group managed another single among the top 10 in 1989 “The Doctor” (peaked at # 9, a 7). They have been playing together ever since. Michael McDonald joins them from time to time for surprise appearances. And later this year, with McDonald’s, they will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

CLASS: 4/10

BONUS BEATS: Here is “What A Fool Believes” which retransmits a museum exhibition on creationism in a 2006 episode of The Simpsons:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-5WNULhDVOY (/ integrated)

Advertisement