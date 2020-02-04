The number of people who lost their lives due to the Corona virus was 426 in China

Advertisement

The corona virus, which has developed in many parts of the world and has developed rapidly, continues to die. The number of people who died as a result of the corona virus and first appeared in Wuhan, Hubei province in China, reached 426.

The claim acknowledged that 64 new victims were found in Hubei Province and 300 new circumstances were identified. This brought the total number of circumstances worldwide to 19,345. However, in the claim that the situation of approximately two thousand people was critical, it was pointed out that around 400 people were treated.

The corona virus was first discovered on December 12 in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. Wuhan Municipal Wellbeing Fee announced that 27 other people who were in town on December 31 at the Huanan Seafood Market had seen the disease and closed the market. Scientific research into the nation’s brand-new type of corone virus has concluded that the genetic sequence of the virus is caused by bat and snake species native to China and that wildlife trafficking is prohibited.

Due to the fact that the virus was spreading from Wuhan to various cities and provinces shortly, public transport in 17 cities, mainly in Wuhan and Hubei Province, has been suspended since January 22. Due to the epidemic, many airlines have suspended their flights to Wuhan China and the World Wellbeing Group have declared a “global emergency for the public good”.

The corona virus has also hit global trade, and many companies have closed their jobs in China. Because China is the world’s largest exporter of goods, the nation’s lack of production and gross sales also has a significant impact on global trade.