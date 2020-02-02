The novice Afton Williamson does not return for season 2

Advertisement

Cop out.

Sources fully inform TVLine that Afton Williamson will not return to ABC’s The Rookie in one of the biggest casting surprises of the upcoming TV fall season, where she performed the title character’s Talia Bishop.

Sequence manager Nathan Fillion will return to Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin Jr., Melissa O’Neil and Eric Winter for the second round of the Sunshine Procedural (which starts on September 29 and will now air on Sundays at 10 a.m.). 9c).

Advertisement

TVLine hears that the separation of how is “amicable”. (TO UPDATE: That was not the case.) Each ABC and manufacturing studio eOne refused to shed light on Williamson’s position.

Bishop has been a significant character and vital presence throughout season one. He reluctantly took Fillion’s John Nolan under his wing, a novice whose poor performance could very well hinder her career. Williamson was well-written for this position, especially in an April episode where we found that Bishop has no doubt been holding back compromising information from her LAPD utility in the past.

The followers also came to Bishop quite nicely. Williamson told TVLine in April: “How, America likes it. They don’t know why they are usually distracted by their strict behavior. For some reason, however, she wins it every week because she sees the factor in Nolan that he has to keep proving to everyone else. She is keen on the outsider and I think that’s why she is lovable in this method. “

How will The Rookie fill this important gap in its central relationship between TO and rookie? As TVLine reported in June, the sequence includes a male detective who takes Nolan under his wing. This position has since been filled with the embarrassed alum Harold Perrineau.

Before her rookie run, Williamson’s television credits included Shades of Blue, The Night Time Of, and A Gifted Man.

Do you need an extra shovel for The Rookie or another gift? Email (email-protected) and your request can also be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.