The New York Times reporter will hold a keynote at the L.A. Journalism Awards banquet in March - Whittier Daily News

A New York Times political correspondent will deliver the keynote address in the local chapter of the Society for Professional Journalists’ annual awards banquet next month.

Jennifer Medina, who grew up in Riverside and is currently participating in the 2020 presidential election, will head the Greater Los Angeles Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists at the Distinguished Journalists Awards Banquet on March 25, Monday Monday, February 10, was announced.

Medina’s work for the New York Times focuses on the West and examines how race, immigration and gender affect the country’s politics and public debates. During her time in California, the USC graduate also worked on immigration, education, and poverty, according to her biography on the New York Times website.

She wrote about “Disneyland employees living in their cars, immigration robberies and the chronic problems of the state with public education,” it says in her biography. “She has reported extensively on the latest news, including multiple mass shootings, and is often asked to find humanity in a tragedy.”

SPJ’s statement in Los Angeles on Monday said it was “exciting” to announce Medina as the keynote speaker, who started at the New York Times in 2002.

The LA chapter has been giving the Distinguished Journalists Awards since 1976 – essentially honors for lifetime achievements. This year’s recipients are:

Maria L. La Ganga, Metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times;

Tom Bray, chief editor of the Southern California News Group, which includes the Long Beach Press Telegram, Torrance Daily Breeze, L.A. Daily News, Pasadena Star News, Whittier Daily News and the San Gabriel Valley Tribune;

retired KNX1070 reporter and anchor Diane Thompson;

KTLA operations manager Vance Scott; and

Lynell George, journalist and essayist.

David Snyder, Executive Director of the First Amendment Coalition, receives the Freedom of Information Award.

The proceeds from the banquet at the Omni Hotel in downtown LA will provide grants to journalism students.

