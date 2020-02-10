The new Starbucks Philippines x S'well travel bottle collection

Advertisement
The Starbucks x S’Well XOXO collection includes 4 Filipino shades: Spring Green, Pale Lavender, Sky Blue and Blush Pink
Published on February 10, 2020
Updated 5:09 PM, February 10, 2020
MANILA, Philippines – Starbucks Philippines and New York-based reusable bottle company S’well have collaborated again, this time for 4 travel-friendly metal cups with a pebble structure.
These pretty 160z bottles can hold both hot and frozen drinks and are available in four exclusive Filipino colors: Spring Green, Pale Lavender, Sky Blue and Blush Pink. Each bottle costs 1,995.
The Starbucks x S’Well XOXO collection will be available nationwide from Monday, February 10th in all Starbucks stores. – Rappler.com