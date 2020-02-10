The new Starbucks Philippines x S'well travel bottle collection

Advertisement

The Starbucks x S’Well XOXO collection includes 4 Filipino shades: Spring Green, Pale Lavender, Sky Blue and Blush Pink

Published on February 10, 2020 at 5:09 pm

Updated 5:09 PM, February 10, 2020

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Starbucks Philippines and New York-based reusable bottle company S’well have collaborated again, this time for 4 travel-friendly metal cups with a pebble structure.

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FStarbucksPhilippines%2Fposts%2F10159763758392925&width=500" width="500" height="752" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowtransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media"></noscript>

These pretty 160z bottles can hold both hot and frozen drinks and are available in four exclusive Filipino colors: Spring Green, Pale Lavender, Sky Blue and Blush Pink. Each bottle costs 1,995.

The Starbucks x S’Well XOXO collection will be available nationwide from Monday, February 10th in all Starbucks stores. – Rappler.com