THE NEW LOOK WITH WHICH BAEKHYUN COMES TO MEXICO

The singer from EXO and Tremendous M took the stage of his live performance in San Diego with a brand new look that suddenly cast a spell on us all.

IN THE >>>> WEINE <<<< pic.twitter.com/aLYs8GweFA

– Ali (@byunmyeol), January 31, 2020

The idol likes to try out completely different types together with his hair, so we have already seen him use all possible colors. This time Baekhyun opted for a brilliant shade of blue that suits him perfectly.

Baekhyun – Betcha! #SuperMinSanDiego #superminsd #Baekhyun #SuperM pic.twitter.com/EbFVAAQgX6

– Alec! ఌ ఌ Taeyong banners in LA! (@taeyongies_love) January 31, 2020

What did you think of his new look? Every time it takes SuperM to look up in Mexico, and we can’t take on the emotion. The group is currently on tour in the US, but we’re not missing their updates for our nation.