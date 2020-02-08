Advertisement

The number of cases of the deadly novel coronavirus, which are reported daily in China, “stabilizes”, said the World Health Organization on Saturday.

The UN health agency said this was “good news”, but warned that it was too early to predict whether the virus could have peaked.

“The number of cases reported by Hubei has stabilized,” said Michael Ryan, director of the WHO Health Emergency Program, at a briefing in Geneva.

The central Chinese province of Hubei was at the epicenter of the virus outbreak and was banned by the authorities to contain the virus.

“We are in a four-day stable phase where the number of reported cases has not increased. This is good news and may reflect the impact of the control measures taken,” said Ryan.

However, he added that it was “very early to make predictions”.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the trend is not really accelerating, but also calls for “caution”.

The corona virus has infected more than 34,500 people and killed more than 700 people.

Tedros warned of misinformation about the virus and said it made the work of health workers more difficult.

“We are fighting not only the virus, but also the trolls and conspiracy theorists who suppress misinformation and undermine the response to the outbreak,” he said.

When asked about a proposed WHO international mission in China, he said a list of names had been submitted to the Chinese authorities and the team leader would travel there on Monday or Tuesday.

“The rest of the experts will follow after that,” he said.

When asked whether the mission would include members of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), he said, “I hope so.”

China has criticized the US’s measures to combat the virus and has so far rejected an offer of support from the CDC. (AFP) RUP

