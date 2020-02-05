The new BMW series “Road Less Traveled” introduces designers, models and entrepreneurs

Advertisement

Without designers, there would be no NYFW. And without a fleet of vehicles that can bring editors and influencers to their respective shows and destinations, you can imagine the madness that would result. That is why BMW is returning to NYFW this year as the official automotive partner of NYFW: The Shows and celebrates “new and timeless voices in fashion, culture and beyond” with IMG with its video series Road Less Traveled. First? Jason Wu.

Jason Wu, the Taiwan-born fashion designer who launched his eponymous label in 2007, has always dressed prominent women in his sophisticated, polished ensembles. Do you remember the white one-shoulder chiffon dress Michelle Obama wore to her opening ball? Yes, Jason Wu did that. But attracting “powerful” women has always been Wu’s goal.

“The story I want to tell with my clothes is that of beauty, craftsmanship and intricate design. And then I want the women who wear my clothes to feel powerful,” said Jason Wu in the video.

Wu explained that he had only two options: to work under another designer or to found his own label. But 12 years later, the latter was a high risk that led to high rewards.

“There were two ways I could have followed: one was the normal way and the apprentice for another designer [and the other was to take the risk of not starting my own business with a lot of money, taking out six pieces of clothing my living room and I started a fashion label myself and thought I could succeed, “he continued.” I took the risk and here I am with my own fashion label 12 years later. “

Wu is just one of many designers and influential personalities who have been won over to the BMW series, including model Halima Aden, beauty journalist and co-founder of Milk Makeup Zanna Roberts Rassi, and designer Christian Siriano.

