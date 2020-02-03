The NBA trading market is starting to pick up

Advertisement

CAPELA SHOPPING? Rocket’s tall man Clint Capela has been Houston’s success in the last four seasons, averaging 13.9 points and 13.8 rebounds this season, 62.9 percent of the time. So it was a bit surprising when Woj dropped a bomb on us in the middle of the Super Bowl about the Rockets and Capela. Houston buys its starting center for teams in the east – such as Atlanta – hoping to inspire him with designs that could then win a strong winger.

Capela is currently in the second year of a five-year, $ 90 million contract. So whoever acquires it, makes a great commitment and will lose a lot of flexibility in the future with the upper limit. At the same time, Capela is one of the better starting centers in the league – extremely productive, able to ward off defensive shots and defeat terror. (He and Trae Young would be an ugly tandem in such sets.) Capela could be worth the price.

MORE TRADE SCUTTLE: The rumors become hot and violent at the beginning of the trading week.

The Timberwolves Prize for Robert Covington, which we had classified as quite high, is said to be two first graders. That’s ridiculous. Regardless, Houston and Philadelphia head the contest for the talented 3-D striker.

Golden State is listening to Pitches for D’Angelo Russell, although many thought they would wait until summer to trade with him. Could be a smart move for the warriors since the Timberwolves have been desperately trying to land the All-Star guard for some time.

The Clippers look around for the depth of the wing, although Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Moe Harkless fill these positions.

Dennis Smith Jr. draws the interest of the Timberwolves and Magic. Smith is currently a solid buy-low candidate.

The Mavs, who lack the wing depth, kicked the tires Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

KOBE TRIBUTES NEXT: From the Super Bowl to the Australian Open, the tributes to the fallen legend Kobe Bryant continue.

Jason Terry, who was supposed to be training against Gianna Bryant’s team on the day of the accident, talks about how terrible this whole ordeal was in his view. And Dirk Nowitzki says he will never get over the fact that we lost Kobe. He is not the only one.

ALL-STAR VOTING: With the publication of All-Star polls for players and fans, we get a good overview of which players are more popular among their colleagues than others. We have put together an investigation on the subject and now, for some reason, Klay Thompson is not particularly loved by other players.

We also rated the players with the most All Star fan votes in league history. Needless to say, LeBron is a very popular guy.

WAY TO THE STARDOM: It was anything but easy for Brandon Ingram to move from a sought-after deal to a legitimate all-star, but he did it, and he deserves a lot of credit for it, as do the pelicans that enable him to excel.

KÄUFERREMORSE: Al Horford’s fit with Philadelphia was uncomfortable as he was likely to be a full-time center at this point in his career, which is impossible if he shares the floor with Joel Embiid. The Sixers are still trying to figure it out with their big off-season signature.

Current occasion: The state of San Diego retired the Kawhi Leonard jersey at the weekend. This was a beautiful ceremony in which most of the members of the entire Clippers organization attended.

FOUNDED BIG MAN: Karl-Anthony Towns was not at all pleased that he hadn’t been named an all-star this year and said that he hadn’t been respected since he entered the league.

Maybe that’s because you haven’t won a game since November, KAT.

CAVS IN DISARRAY: The Cavaliers have lost a lot lately, and head coach John Beilein has no answers in the first year. The constant trade rumors about Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson certainly didn’t help.

PREVENTED CRISIS: The networks may have avoided a catastrophe related to Kyrie Irving’s knee injury. The team announced that he would be out for at least a week, with an ankle sprain up to the knee.

