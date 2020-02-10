The nature of today's Republican Party

Advertisement

Republican of Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler will be impeaching President Donald Trump on January 27, 2020.

Democrats, Texas slogans and more at the GOP

Georgian Republican Johnny Isakson left the Senate in late 2019. The reason was poor health. So it was up to the governor of the state, Brian Kemp, also a Republican, to appoint a successor.

President Trump and TrumpWorld wanted Doug Collins, a member of the House of Representatives. Collins is one of the trumpiest members of the house (which says something). However, Kemp chose Kelly Loeffler, a business woman from Atlanta.

This was thought to be risky. For one, it showed independence of the mind. It was almost defiant. Second, TrumpWorld was skeptical of Loeffler’s reliability. Her mistakes included donating to Mitt Romney.

You don’t have to worry.

Hardly during her tenure in the Senate, Loeffler tweeted: “After two weeks it is clear that Democrats have no reason to be impeached. Unfortunately, my colleague @SenatorRomney wants to appease the left by calling witnesses who @realDonaldTrump during their 15-minute celebrity slander. “

When I saw that, my first thought was “good girl”. My second thought was: “She’ll be fine.” She will go a long way in the GOP. “

After his acquittal, Trump highlighted her in praise: “Unpleasant and nasty,” he said. This is a very high honor from President Trump and today’s Republican Party.

Loeffler has to run in a special election this year and Doug Collins challenges her for the GOP nomination. But I doubt that Loeffler will allow it to be trumped.

She is a perfect Republican.

• George C. Wallace lost a primary democratic race for governor at the start of his career. Believe it or not, he was considered a liberal back then. After this defeat, Wallace famously said – “I’m never going to be pulled out of the traffic again.” (There is another version of this quote that is meaner. Wallace probably said both.)

In recent years, I’ve seen former Reagan Republicans take a similar vow: they will never be surpassed. And they won’t, you can trust that.

• Senator Martha McSally, like Kelly Loeffler, was appointed by a governor. Like Loeffler, she is a Republican. It is the seat where John McCain was elected in 2016. (He died in 2018.)

A donation email will be sent to McSally. The headline begins: “She was facing Mitt Romney.” Indeed, she did. So did the 51 other Republicans who voted for President Trump’s acquittal. Romney was the only dissident.

I want to congratulate the 52 united Republicans for their courage to stand up to the lonely dissident. All bold profiles.

• It has become clear in the past few days that Romney is the new GOP President Emmanuel Goldstein. I assume that means Viktor Orbán has George Soros to himself.

• Fox presenter Lou Dobbs said Romney was “forever associated with Judas, Brutus and Benedict Arnold”. I dont know. Forever is a long time. I suspect Romney will have admirers like he does now.

• Many Republicans have demanded that the heretical senator be excluded from their party. Donald Trump Jr. is one of them. He did more than request Romney’s expulsion. I have an article explained:

Donald Trump Jr. posted an image on Instagram describing Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) as a “pussy” after the GOP’s former presidential nominee announced that he would vote against President Trump over one of two impeachment lawsuits. The picture showed Romney in high-waisted jeans and was titled: “Mom jeans because you’re a pussy.”

Every day I see Mitt Romney describing it with Trump Right: “pussy”, “wimp”, “wuss” etc. But it seemed to me that Romney was showing real manliness when he was as isolated as he was. I thought of an expression I had learned in Indiana: “balls the size of church bells.”

Republican Congressman from Florida, Matt Gaetz, said, “If I were Mitch McConnell, I would exclude Mitt Romney from the Republican caucus.” He added, “Honestly, I don’t know what the difference between Mitt Romney and a Democrat is at this point. “

If being Republican means staying true to Trump and subscribing to Trumpism, Romney is not a Republican, that’s true.

I noticed a tweet from Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, and co-founder of the Falkrik Center (named after the two) with Jerry Falwell Jr. Kirk was hailed by Nikki Haley, among others, as the future of the Republican Party.

That is certainly true, but it is also, I would say, the presence of the GOP. He is an important republican leader.

He tweeted

Did you know:

Mitt Romney will be the only senator in US history to vote for a president’s condemnation in his own party

He should be ashamed

RT if the GOP is supposed to expel him from the Republican Party

In 2012, the Obama-Biden campaign brought an advertisement against Romney (who was nominated as a GOP presidential candidate): “Mitt Romney. Not one of us. “As I noted last week, Democrats and Republicans can now unite and say,” Mitt Romney. Not one of us. “

I’m afraid I agree with the Republican luminaries: Mitt Romney doesn’t belong in their party. Oil and water. A mismatch.

• In the article I linked a minute ago, I also said: “I can hear people saying that Romney just wants invitations to cocktail parties. Let me say with confidence: Romney doesn’t want cocktails (and neither do I for what it’s worth). “

Brad Parscale is President Trump’s campaign manager this year. He tweeted

Mitt Romney is an irrelevant relic.

The entire Republican Party is united behind @realDonaldTrump and knows that he didn’t do anything wrong.

Let’s call it what it is. You’re mad at Trump’s success and want to keep your elite dinner invitations.

It seems to me that Mitt Romney is not really looking for invitations – for soirees at the Trump International Hotel or elsewhere. He likes to spend time with his wife, sons and dozens of grandchildren.

The Republicans used to speak of “family values”.

Speaking of the old days: In 2017 I have an article entitled “Dinos, Unite!” Written. People like me were called “dinosaurs”. Brad Parscale calls Romney “an irrelevant relic”. I’m not sure what “irrelevant” means. I think it’s pretty much the big nonsense of our time. Most people mean “I don’t like you,” I think. But Romney is definitely a relic.

As a conservative, I value relics.

• Last Thursday, the Fox & Friends show had a guest who announced Trump’s presidency as follows: “I would argue that it has probably been three of the greatest years since Jesus’ ministry on earth.”

I thought that “probably” and “maybe” showed humility. It’s not disqualifying, is it?

• After Trump’s speech on the state of the Union, spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi tore up her copy of the speech. The Republicans then made serious statements about decency, norms and courtesy.

Really, Republicans did it.

Listen, you either believe in “disorder” or you don’t. Either you believe in “burn it down” or you don’t believe. Choose an attitude, baby. You can’t have decency for a party and not for yours.

Did you like Trump’s appearance at the National Prayer Breakfast? And in the Union? Then you don’t even have a toe to stand on when it comes to Nancy the Ripper.

• In the past, the conservative movement influenced the Republican Party. Nowadays it’s the other way around. Is there a difference between the GOP and the conservative movement (as far as there is such a movement)? If so, very little. Almost no daylight.

• Last week, author Andy Smarick tweeted: “I don’t expect many opinions to change at this point, but it’s worth repeating: my brand of American conservatism includes decentralization, civil society, markets, natural rights, tradition, prudence, and moral Virtue. Our republic needs leaders who believe in such things and model them. “

Dinosaur? If anything, it’s a pre-dinosaur. (What came before them?) (I have to go back to school.)

• I will take a quick look at the Democrats. (Impromptus today is basically a Republican column, so to speak.) For me, looking at the Democrats is almost as daunting as looking at the Republicans. I say “almost” because I had no expectations of the Democrats at all. (I was a Republican and passionate for about 35 years.) You can’t disappoint me.

Did you see their presidential debate on Friday evening? The candidates gave the impression that they were running for the presidency of the Oberlin Student Council – not for the presidency of the United States.

It was a wake up call. A crazy wake up call. If the Democrats cannot offer the public a better alternative to Trump and Trumpism, they will lose and deserve it.

• In another forum, Bernie Sanders was asked whether a person could be for life or against abortion and also a democrat. He ultimately said no. (1) Is he a democrat at all? (2) Would it have killed him to nod in freedom of conscience? To have paid a little lip service? I think that would have done it. I think such a nod, such lip service would be the kiss of death in a democratic presidential competition.

• Four years ago, in the GOP primaries, the candidates fought to be the “non-Trump”. The guy in the end who could stand up to Trump pretty much alone. So Cruz, Rubio and others chewed on each other (while hardly wearing Trump’s gloves). Are Biden, Pete and Klobuchar vying to be the “non-Sanders”? And therefore chew each other? Could be.

• If Pete is the candidate – a big if – I think that Barack Obama will run with him so often, Obama will almost look like his partner.

• Obviously, Obama will make a big speech at the Democratic Congress. Gather the troops. George W. Bush will of course not attend the Republican Assembly. He would be as welcome as Obama. It is a shame, however, because I have always found it quite neat to listen to and see the ex-congress president. Even Jimmy C.!

• I have a lot more, but it’s been a long time. A little bit of language? I heard a man on the street say, “I have no money. I’m broken as a joke.”

• A little bit of music? A review by Sally Matthews, the British soprano, can be found here. (She was accompanied by Simon Lepper, a British pianist.)

• Did I throw my “New York Chronicle” at you for February? Here it is.

• If you are loyal to the University of Texas, say “hook ’em”. If you’re loyal to Texas A&M, say “gig ’em”. I spent an evening with some Baylor Bears last week – they say, “You also form a hand into a bear claw.

These traditions are pretty cool.

• While I was in Washington, did I say I was in Washington last week? – I ran to the Lincoln Memorial, as is my custom. I took a picture. Has tweeted it. I said I spend a little time with my favorite Republican and Favorite American.

A man from somewhere else – off our coast – replied: “For many years I have not understood why Lincoln was so revered by the Americans. And then I read many books about the Civil War and many Lincoln biographies; and then I understood. “

I thought it was pretty neat.

Thank you for coming to me, ladies and gentlemen. I will see you soon.

