NAGPUR :

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated the 11 km Nagpur subway line between Lokmanya Nagar-Sitabuldi on Tuesday. Known as the Aqua Line, a total of 24.50 km of subway with six stations have been put into operation for residents of the state’s second capital, while another five stations are expected to be in operation by April, an official said.

The 24.50 km make up about two thirds of the entire Phase I network of the Nagpur Metro Rail project, and the rest of the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

In March last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 13.50 km Orange Line section, which was laid in the city by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MAHA-METRO) in a north-south direction.

The Aqua Line, which runs along the east-west corridor, leads through the huge lakes and waters of Lake Ambazari, Gandhi Sagar and the Nag River – the last one to give the central Indian city its name.

Thackeray opened the Aqua Line via a video connection, while Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Hardeep Singh Puri, in the presence of Ministers of State Eknath Shinde, Anil Deshmukh, Nitin Raut and Sunil Kedar, opposition chairman, suspended the section’s first service Devendra Fadnavis, Nagpur- Mayor Sandip Joshi, Vikas Mahatme and Krupal Tumane and high-ranking representatives from MAHA-METRO and the government.

The stations of the Aqua Line are Lokmanya Nagar, Bansi Nagar, Vasudev Nagar, Rachana Ring Road, Subhash Nagar, Ambazari Lake View, LAD Square, Shankar Nagar, Institute of Engineers and Jhansi Rani Square, which run every 20 to 30 minutes for 12 hours of operation are daily from 8 a.m.

This story was published from a news agency feed with no changes to the text. Only the heading has been changed.

nagpur metro

