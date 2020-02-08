The most expensive whiskeys in the world are offered for sale

Advertisement

LONDON, United Kingdom – Some of the rarest and most expensive whiskeys in the world were sold on Friday, February 7, as part of an online auction of a private collection, which was collected by a late US bottler.

The Whiskey Auctioneer Company announced that the “Perfect Collection”, built by late Pepsi bottler manager Richard Gooding, contains 100-year-old bottles that are believed to be worth over a million pounds.

The 3,900 bottles mostly consist of single malt Scotch whiskeys, which are sold in two lots.

The first 1,949 that were auctioned on 10 days from Friday include a rare 60-year-old Macallan Valerio Adami from 1926 and a 50-year-old spring bench from 1919.

One of the Macallans became the most expensive liquor bottle in the world when it was sold at Sotheby’s in October for £ 1.5m ($ 1.9m).

The second batch will be available between April 10th and 20th. Thousands have signed up for the auction worldwide on the company’s website.

“The variety within the Perfect Collection is perhaps the most exciting aspect,” said Whiskey Auctioneer founder Iain McClune in a statement.

In the library you will find examples of some of Scotland’s lost distilleries – and not all of them are out of reach of the average whiskey lover.

An Old Orkney Real Liqueur Whiskey bottled in the now closed Stromness Distillery on Orkney in the 1930s has a starting bid of just £ 15.

“Its breadth makes it accessible to everyone, from beginners to experienced connoisseurs who want to top off their collection,” said McClune.

Gooding, who died in 2014, was the grandson of James A Gooding, who founded the Pepsi Cola Bottling Company in Denver in 1936.

Born in Colorado, he and his pilot flew to Scotland for decades to find special bottles from small distilleries.

“His mission was to collect a bottle that represented every single distillery,” Gooding’s widow Nancy said on the auctioneer’s website. – Rappler.com