Ornate, heavy necklaces shine on stands above stacks of thick, filigree bangles in the windows of Khartoum’s gold market. The gold is Sudanese and comes from the rich mines across the country.

Shopkeeper Bashir Abdulay hands over a palm-sized lump of pure gold with two small holes as he explains how the valuable metal gets from the deposit to Khartoum through middlemen.

Abdulay describes the Jebel Amer gold mine in Darfur, one of several controlled by the Rapid Support Forces, the paramilitary group whose leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo is now a central figure in Sudan’s transition to democracy.

“Many people work there, some work alone, others for the RSF. Everyone has their place, and the RSF has its own, ”he says, and the metal sparkles in the bright shop lights. “The RSF have a large place where they produce gold and sell it themselves.”

The RSF took control of the Jebel Amer gold mine in Darfur in 2017 and immediately made Dagalo, known as Hemedti, one of the richest men in Sudan. The RSF and Hemedti also control at least three other gold mines in other parts of the country, such as South Kordofan, and are therefore a key player in an industry that produces Sudan’s largest export.

After the 2019 uprising, in which the former dictator Omar al-Bashir was overthrown, Hemedti became part of the Transitional Military Council and the Sovereignty Council, which is supposed to lead Sudan to democracy before the 2022 elections.

Despite the government’s preliminary efforts to drive parts of the gold industry out of Sudan’s security services and put them under state or private control, the question remains whether Sudan can really move to democracy while the politically powerful RSF operates its own parallel economy.

Where are you going to buy gold from RSF? Abdulay answers without hesitation: “Al Gunade has an office on the first floor,” he said, pointing to the ceiling without making an apologetic decision to join the two organizations.

Al Gunade is a mining and trading company with close ties to Hemedti and the RSF: Hemedti’s brother and reported RSF MP Abdelrahim al-Bakri is one of three owners of Al Gunade, all of whom are family members. According to one of the documents received by the anti-corruption NGO Global Witness, Hemedti sits on the board of directors.

Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, head of the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces, at a meeting in Khartoum. Photo: Ümit Bektaş / Reuters

After reviewing evidence of Al Gunade and RSF’s activities, Global Witness concluded that “RSF and an affiliate have captured part of the country’s gold industry and are likely to use it to finance their business.”

The organization received bank data and corporate documents that indicate that the RSF maintains a financial account of the RSF on its behalf with the National Bank of Abu Dhabi (now part of the First Abu Dhabi Bank) in the United Arab Emirates.

The UAE is by far the largest Sudanese gold importer in the world. Global trade data from 2018 show that 99.2% of the country’s gold exports were imported. The Gulf nation has also contracted RSF militiamen to fight in Yemen and Libya and provide funds to the RSF.

The relationship between Sudan’s gold, wealthy foreign donors and the RSF militia affects observers. Global Witness believes that the RSF is “an organization whose military power and financial independence pose a threat to a peaceful democratic transition in Sudan”.

Hemedti, a former camel dealer, owes his nickname to the words “my protector”. Before taking part in the coup that overthrew him, he was the right-wing man of the former dictator Bashir. Hemedti’s RSF emerged from the infamous Janjaweed militia in Darfur, described in a Human Rights Watch report in 2015 as “men without mercy” and charged with war crimes. HRW found that during the RSF campaign in Darfur, the militia was responsible for “tremendous assaults against civilians … torture, extrajudicial killings and mass rapes” and “the forced displacement of entire communities”. the destruction of wells, grocery stores, and other infrastructure necessary to sustain life in a harsh desert environment. “

In June last year, the RSF was accused of attacking peaceful demonstrators to disperse a sit-down strike in Khartoum demanding that it be handed over to the civilian government. Protesters and observers said the RSF brought the violent methods used in Blue Nile, South Kordofan and Darfur to the capital, shot, stabbed, burned or bruised at least 104 civilians, and raped at least 70 men and women.

Rapid Support Forces members secure a location in Khartoum. Photo: Ümit Bektaş / Reuters

The RSF has consistently refused to participate. An investigation is ongoing.

“Hemedti himself understands the transition process personally,” says Montaser Ibrahim, a former human rights defender who works with the RSF as an “unofficial advisor” for human rights. “This is one of the reasons why I looked at it.”

His new role has led to criticism from some human rights defenders, but Ibrahim sees the RSF as an advocate of minority rights and Hemedti as a challenge against the political elites.

“Hemedti is a revolutionary,” he says. He rejects any idea of ​​the RSF’s involvement in violence against demonstrators and stamps allegations of war crimes against Hemedti and the Janjaweed as “propaganda”.

Al Gunade’s two offices above the Khartoum gold market are accessible via a damp staircase, where bare wires on the dirty walls are pushing for space.

Behind the tinted windows of Gunade’s office was a kilogram of gold bars on a lacquered wooden desk in the office, a splendid paperweight that could be the original. A man who repeatedly refused to give his name sent all questions about Al Gunade to the central bank and opened the office door to indicate that no further discussion would be accepted.

The Sudanese authorities have attempted to overhaul the gold trade and dismantle the mining companies involved in the former regime’s security services. Sudan now allows private traders to export gold, provided 30% of the deposits remain with the central bank.

An official from the Sudanese Ministry of Mines, who cannot be named because he is not allowed to inform the media. These additional checks are carried out in order to filter out the companies associated with the previous regulation. The official said that the people behind a company are less important than compliance with the rules. “Well, even if the head of the Transitional Military Council has come himself, he has to follow the rules,” said the official.

Gold miners are waiting to weigh their raw gold in a shop in the city of al-Fahir in North Darfur. Photo: Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah / Reuters

Mohammed Tabidi, a Khartoum gold trader, says the new gold trading laws are a world away from the previous government that forced traders to buy gold from Sudan’s security services, or faced with arrest. “It’s a free market now,” he says.

He hopes for free trade opportunities in the midst of a powerful black market and rapid inflation that make everyday life a struggle for many. Around the corner of the glittering shopping mall where Tabidi works, men sit on hoods in a parking lot and flick with fat bundles of Sudanese pounds to signal the passing drivers of their trade. The official rate of 25 Sudanese pounds to the dollar is out of date compared to the black market rate of 75, maybe even 80.

Tabidi says while gold companies associated with other security services were overhauled by the overhaul, Al Gunade remained.

“There is no company that resembles Al Gunade (now),” he says. “There is nothing like it.” The law was in flux and it was up to the authorities to decide whether Al Gunade would continue.

“If the export is opened to dealers, Al Gunade may not work,” he says. “But if they get a deal with the Treasury, they can.”

“Hemedti is now Vice President,” he said. “There are some things I can’t talk about.”

The RSF said in December that it would hand over control of Jebel Amer to the government. Who will reap the profits remains highly questionable given the lack of transparency in the Sudanese gold industry and the difficulty in controlling a supply chain plagued by smuggling and militia-controlled remote locations. There are also few security measures to prevent the RSF and Al Gunade from working illegally.

Richard Kent of Global Witness criticizes the RSF’s claim: “We welcome the development as it may be of great benefit to the Sudanese people and the gold industry, but it is still unclear exactly what that means,” he says. “Does this mean that the Al Gunade concession will be abandoned and some kind of civil or traditional administration will be restored – and if so, how would it work, would it be appointed independently by the civilian government?”

Political change provides the tools to change Sudan’s most lucrative industry and clean up ministries and the supply chain. However, there is still a long way to go before the Sudanese gold industry reaches the standards set by international monitoring bodies such as the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

“There has to be some degree of transparency in the process,” says Kent. “The RSF and, to a lesser extent, other security agencies have so far not proven this in other areas of their business. In reality, there are still many people associated with industry intelligence agencies and government departments. As long as the general intelligence and RSF have natural resources and government institutions under control, it is very difficult to see how the gold industry can implement the internationally recognized standards it needs to improve and attract investment. “

The RSF advisor Ibrahim, an enthusiastic reader of Paulo Coelho, drinks tea in front of a French cultural center where he takes lessons and says: “The RSF looks like a rebel force. But we have to use them to change the political situation in Sudan. “

Ibrahim’s role clarifies the RSF’s indications of reforms and changes. Ibrahim is very concerned that he will be misunderstood, but declines to say whether he will be paid, what the job actually involves, or whether he believes there are sensitive RSF ears for his speech on human rights.

“Hemedti believes in the revolution – I know that this could shock you,” he says.

Ibrahim believed that the only way to move to Sudan is through cooperation between civil society and the security sector. He thinks he’s part of the solution, not the problem. “The security sector in Sudan cannot be cut off from the political process,” he says. “This does not contradict the idea of ​​democracy.”

Ibrahim, who used to be a “political advisor” to the Sudanese Liberation Army and a fighter living in Darfur, said he had become a prisoner rights activist during Bashir’s regime and his latest role was the culmination of a long journey into Sudanese politics. He has founded an organization within the RSF to offer training “for NGOs and civil society”. But not the RSF itself? “No,” he replies dismissively.

Members of the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), an umbrella union that led the mass protests that led to the overthrow of Bashir, are confident that Sudan’s path to democracy will not be threatened by the RSF or its economic interests, said spokesman Dr. Mohanad Hamid.

“Hemedti is dangerous, not because he is one of the richest men in Sudan, but because he has a militia that is independent of the Sudanese army – that is the problem,” he says. “Of course, the economy is one of the main concerns, (but) peace is also a major concern.”

Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, middle, waves a truncheon when he comes to a rally in the village of Abraq, about 60 km northwest of Khartoum. Photo: Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP via Getty Images

Hamid is confident that Hemedti and the wealth of the RSF will not pose a problem, provided their business profits are eventually returned to the Treasury. “It’s been four months since the transition began – this process takes years,” he says. “If we put all the money back into the Treasury after three years, it’ll be great, but we’re still waiting.”

Other SPA representatives like Dr. Batoul Altayeb are not impressed by the RSF.

After protesters held a mass demonstration against the RSF and the military after the Khartoum massacre, the SPA believes that human power can suppress the power of the RSF.

“We have done it before and will do it again,” says Altayeb calmly. “(The Sovereign Council) includes the RSF because they know that peace is the key to the economy. Democracy is on the way – it’s a process, not just a result. “