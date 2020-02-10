The military should create order when the outbreak of the corona virus becomes a pandemic

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte turned back to the military when faced with government problems and said he would monitor uniformed personnel to maintain order in the country in the event of the pandemic outbreak of the novel corona virus in 2019 becomes.

Advertisement

Duterte said on Monday February 10 that he wanted the military and police to bring about public order if the corona virus spreaded further. He also said while the government was “over” the “idiotic” coronavirus threat, doctors should work twice as long to find a cure for the virus.

“Kung sabihin mo na ano, pandemic talaga (if you say it’s really a pandemic), then I have to use the military and the police to keep people organized and obedient,” Duterte said in a speech to the local people Chefs.

At the beginning of his speech, Duterte rejected criticisms that his administration was slow to combat the corona virus and did not have the necessary infrastructure to combat such an outbreak. He cited the health authorities’ expertise and restrictive measures as evidence of how to deal with the disease.

Even so, Duterte continued to downplay the spread of the coronavirus, saying the public would rely on the strength of Filipino antibodies to prevent the spread and further contamination by the virus.

“You want to call to heaven? Go ahead. Does it prevent the corona virus from entering the country? Long before the alarm went off, there were many Chinese and Filipinos … na pumunta na doon (who went there) (Wuhan) So kung sabihin mo (so if you say) it’s a question of contamination, we just have to rely on how strong the antibodies are from the Philippines, “said Duterte.

“Medyo hindi madali ang Pilipino tamaan ng sakit. Unang-una malakas mag-dasal (Filipinos don’t get sick easily. First of all, they pray a lot.) … If you don’t follow rules, problems arise and this applies to every human being Action, “he added.

Duterte tried again to reassure Filipinos that there was no need to worry, saying that the government would “do its best” to respond to the spread of the coronavirus in the Philippines.

“Manilwala lang kayo sa gobyerno (just trust the government), in a crisis where people die and get sick, we will do our best,” he said.

While health officials have assured that they are closely monitoring suspected novel coronavirus cases in the country, they have repeatedly reminded the public to use good personal hygiene such as frequent hand washing and to see a doctor immediately if necessary.

To date, health officials have announced that 284 patients in the Philippines will be screened for the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 3 cases of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines. This includes the first death outside of China – a 44-year-old Chinese who traveled from Wuhan to the Philippines. The man was the second confirmed case in the country with the novel corona virus and a companion to the first patient, a 38-year-old Chinese woman who has since recovered from the virus.

The third confirmed case in the Philippines, a 60-year-old woman from China, was also tested negative for the novel corona virus after a few days in the hospital and has since returned to China.

As of Monday, the novel coronavirus has killed over 900 people and infected over 40,000 worldwide, with China being the most affected country. At least 3,400 people have now reportedly recovered. – Rappler.com