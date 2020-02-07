The Mike Leach rent from the state of Mississippi excites Dak Prescott; Gardner Minshew gives warning about coach

Advertisement

MIAMI – We have good news and bad news for Mississippi football players like the Mike Leach era in Starkville, Miss. Begins.

The good news is two current NFL quarterbacks, one of which is the most decorated player in the history of Bulldogs and the other a QB who recently played for Leach, two years ago, expects the new Mississippi coach to take the program to new heights .

“The quarterback history in the state of Mississippi is not exactly one of the richest there is,” Cowboys QB Dak Prescott told Sporting News during the Super Bowl week in Miami. “But because I can go there and have the success I’ve done and seen some of the guys behind me, I’m excited about what Mike Leach is going to come in and do with it.”

Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew added: “Leach is a stud, man. He has won everywhere he has been. He is the best at taking programs that are not traditional powers in their conference and turning them into exactly that. I think that Mississippi State has received a good one. “

The bad news: Bulldogs players – especially the quarterbacks – can have long meetings if they don’t follow Minshew’s advice.

Minshew naturally enrolled in the Washington state for the 2018 season as a graduate transfer from East Carolina; the former pirate wanted to play for the coach with the nickname ‘the pirate’, and it was a good decision. In the famous Leach air raid, Minshew led the nation in yards per game (367.6). His 468 completions, a big leap from the 174 he completed the year before at ECU, were also number 1 in the country. The previously unknown national passer-by finished fifth in 2018 in the Heisman Trophy vote and the Cougars completed their first 11-win season in school history.

But production under Leach, Minshew said, came with an unwanted use of time.

“During meetings, his favorite thing is to have a captive audience,” Minshew explained. “So if he tells a story and he imprisons you, you will be around for 30 minutes to listen to a story about Key West (Florida) or an animal that no one has ever heard of.

“In the quarterback room, when he comes in, everyone just has to turn away, and at some point he will realize:” OK, I don’t talk to anyone. We have to keep going. ” Because otherwise you will be an extra hour there. “

Telling stories is just part of the viral miracle that the 58-year-old coach is. His unique character, seemingly imbued with a carefree mentality (sometimes good and sometimes bad), is part of the reason why we like to see him in the controversial SEC West.

Another source of eagerness is the fact that the state hired Mississippi Leach about a month after rival Mississippi had hired Lane Kiffin, another coach susceptible to viral moments. Now the Egg Bowl is suddenly TV at the national level.

“That is a state that gives so much and football is so deeply rooted,” said Prescott, who as a senior at MSU in 2015 became the second QB in school history (Billy Stacy, 1956-57) that consecutive All-SEC first earned team honors. “In a state without an NFL team it is divided. You are Mississippi State of Ole Miss, and it means so much to the state and both schools.

“With Mike Leach and Lane Kiffin, everything they’ve done makes being part of that game more special.”

