Global oil demand could decline earlier than expected and weigh on the finances of the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council, which accounts for one fifth of global crude oil production, the IMF said in a report on Thursday.

Without crucial economic reforms, the richest countries in the Middle East could exhaust their net financial assets by 2034, as the region becomes a net debtor that the fund projects. Within a further decade, their entire non-oil assets would also be exhausted, the IMF said in the report, which was prepared by a team of its Middle East and Central Asia specialists and the research department.

“The countries in the region have to think strategically over the long term as the oil market is structurally changing from both the demand and supply side,” said Jihad Azour, director of the IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia Department.

The economic reforms that have already been launched in some countries should be accelerated. Development plans would have to shift government spending to private companies more quickly and create jobs and open up more sources of income outside the oil sector, he added.

The GCC countries would have to be more aggressive in pursuing economic change in order to maintain their current prosperity. “If we stop here, it’s not enough,” said Azour.

International oil companies and producing countries have recognized that alternative energy sources are already weakening demand in addition to being more efficient. As golf producers like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates develop new industries in preparation for a post-oil era, they are not moving fast enough to prevent the money from running out, the IMF said.

Oil producers in the Gulf region increased their household spending sharply from 2007 to 2014 when the price of crude oil fell. Despite patchy reforms, they have not been able to fully offset the drop in oil revenue through spending cuts, leading to deficits that have undermined prosperity, the report says.

Regional governments would likely have to cut spending further, save more, and introduce broad-based taxation to make ends meet, the IMF said.

A further drop in oil prices this year given geopolitical tensions and threats to the growth of the corona virus makes this task even more difficult. If global oil demand declines before these plans take hold, the fund says countries should face their longer-term economic problems earlier.

“Global oil demand is expected to grow more slowly and gradually decrease over the next two decades,” said the IMF.

Global oil demand is expected to peak around 2041 at around 115 million barrels a day, and will gradually decline from there. While this forecast is consistent with most industry estimates, some, including the IMF, see the potential for a permanent decline in oil consumption earlier.

Saudi Aramco relied on forecasts by oil industry consultant IHS Markit Ltd. and said in its prospectus published last year that oil demand could peak in 2035 by 2030, the IMF said.

Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Kuwait are the largest producers in the GCC and all OPEC members. There are different risks for the GCC countries, which also include Qatar, Oman and Bahrain.

The IMF’s outlook offers a broad time frame in which global oil demand could increase. Revenue is not expected to peak until the middle of the century, and golf producers could maintain demand for their oil from other quarters.

According to the IMF, the increased use of petroleum for petrochemicals could help mitigate the decline in demand. Even if oil demand peaks, the lower cost of production will allow the Gulf States to gain market share over rivals in other countries.

Even then, according to the IMF scenario, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates. and their neighbors are facing a future with declining income and debt dependency to support spending.

“Accelerating progress in economic diversification and private sector development will be key to sustainable growth,” said the IMF.

