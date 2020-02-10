The Mets will not allow small leaguers to use their chic, newly renovated clubhouse for a small reason

Advertisement

What an off season it has been for the Mets.

Carlos Beltran was hired and then fired. The Wilpons sold the team, but they didn’t. Now their chic, newly renovated clubhouse is only used for spring training and spring training. Small losers are damned.

New York – but, really, Florida taxpayers – spent $ 57 million on a spring training stadium renovation with major upgrades to the clubhouse in Port St. Lucie, Fla. You could probably play an arena football competition here.

Here’s a look at Mets’ new (and considerably larger) clubhouse in the renovated Clover Park.

You will notice that Jed Lowrie’s cabinet is sandwiched between Pete Alonso and Robinson Cano. pic.twitter.com/Xa9p1YX0Ix

– Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) 10 February 2020

Well, there’s a snag. The new clubhouse of the Mets will only be used for the Major League-team, and not for the St. Lucie Mets, the High-A partner who calls First Data Field home for their regular season.

Perhaps the most striking part of the renovation of the Mets $ 57 million spring training is the home clubhouse. The Mets only use it for the Spring Training, not for the regular St. Lucie season, to give small leavers a reminder of the status they are trying to earn. pic.twitter.com/k1b3vTTkj3

– Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) 10 February 2020

Per MLB.com Mets beats writer Anthony DiComo, the Mets only use the new excavations for spring training, and the reasoning is pretty absurd: “To remind small leaguers of the status they are trying to earn.” DiComo clarified and ensured that the message came from the higher ups, and that it was not speculation on his part:

That is the real reason, per Mets.

– Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) 10 February 2020

It is so bad, unbelievably small that these guys need a “reminder of the status they are working on to earn.” I mean, after all, even for the High-A branch of the Mets, it seems pretty ridiculous. These guys are baseball lifts that scratch and claw to make the Show. What harm is it to have them use nice facilities for the season?

To be honest, the High-A Mets have had a nice little makeover, but it’s not as flashy as the deal from the big league.

For those who ask, here is the St. Lucie regular season clubhouse. It is also brand new and very beautiful, although much smaller than the clubhouse in the spring. pic.twitter.com/0ULuC6hul1

– Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) 10 February 2020

Also interesting to note – and probably common – Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen also has a locker in the extra clubhouse at the park.

The question remains: what will this club house be used for if the Mets camp is broken? Storage? A jazz club? Jousting tournaments?

Motivation comes in all shapes and sizes, but if a small leader needs a nice clubhouse as a reason for motivation, then maybe they are playing the wrong sport.

Small losers are paid nonsense, they are locked up in the worst hotels, and they are often used to playing in the worst conditions at the worst times. Have them use some nice cupboards, Mets. Jesus.