The media, together with Pelosi, are demanding the censorship of ‘Doctored’ Trump Video

Advertisement

President Donald Trump tweeted an edited video in which House Pelican spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi repeatedly ripped open the state of the Union speech. Additional clips of the President’s successes were added to the video.

Democrats were outraged. “Speaker Pelosi’s latest fake video was deliberately designed to mislead and lie to the American people,” said Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill. “(E) Today, when these platforms refuse to end, is another reminder that they care more about the interests of their shareholders than the interests of the public.”

Doug Sovern, political reporter for KCBS, wrote on Twitter that the video “appears to be violating the new ban on Twitter’s videos that are fabricated or misled”. The New York Times reported that Hammill “requested that the video be removed.”

Advertisement

Twitter recently announced a new policy: It will flag “misleadingly altered or invented content” starting March 5. Facebook announced in early January that it would “remove misleading manipulated media.”

Bloomberg reporter Kurt Wagner argued: “This edited video, which appears to suggest that Nancy Pelosi is disregarding US service members, is the * perfect * example of a video that Twitter should label according to its new manipulated media policy.”

Several MPs from the House of Democrats tweeted their outrage at the video and turned against Twitter. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) and Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) all tweeted on Twitter to remove the video.

Despite Hammill’s request, neither Twitter nor Facebook removed the video. Andy Stone, communications officer at Facebook, replied Hammill on Twitter and said, “Excuse me, do you suggest that the President did not make these statements and the speaker did not tear the speech apart?”

Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh told The Times: “If Nancy Pelosi was afraid to have pictures of her, she might not have torn the speech apart.”

Benning Johnson, chief creative officer of Turning Point USA, wrote a defense in Newsweek for the video created by his team: “The video contained no deep fake technology, no motion graphics, no footage or audio from other events.” “If ours Video “manipulated” and “manipulated” has been manipulated and manipulated literally every minute of all entertainment, sports and political media. “