The media did not report that the novel corona virus has a low mortality rate

Advertisement

Claim: A post on the Facebook page “Nurses Inspire Nurses Worldwide” said that the “local mainstream media” did not report that the novel corona virus (2019-nCoV) has a low mortality rate.

After saying that the 5th 2019 nCoV patient who was cured was discharged from a hospital in Beijing on Thursday, January 30, the post said: “WHAT THE LOCAL MAINSTREAM MEDIA DIDN’T TELL YOU The Wuhan coronavirus appears to have a low mortality rate and most patients are fully recovered. “

Advertisement

Many patients diagnosed with 2019 nCoV have already fully recovered and most of the deceased were elderly or had a weakened immune system.

They added that experts say panic is unjustified and unproductive, and that frequent hand washing and non-touching of the face prevent people from getting sick.

The January 31 post has since received more than 45,000 responses, 3,000 comments and 59,000 shares.

According to Nurses Inspire Nurses Worldwide’s page transparency tab on Facebook, it has no verified owner, but is managed by 3 people from the Philippines.

Evaluation: FALSE

The facts: The media have reported the low mortality rate of 2019-nCoV.

The Rappler story “Novel Corona Virus or 2019 nCoV: What We Know So Far,” published on January 21, states: “With 212 deaths and a total of 8,236 cases as of January 31, 2019 nCoV, the (mortality rate) of this is less than SARS, whose CFR was 10%, and MERS, whose CFR was about 35%. However, this number is not unshakable as the numbers continue to increase. “

ABS-CBN’s “Facts about the 2019 novel coronavirus” article published on February 5 also states that the new cornavirus has a lower mortality rate than SARS.

The Philippine star, quoting WHO country representative Rabindra Abeyasinghe, said the same in her report on the first case of 2019-nCoV in the Philippines on January 31. They said the same thing in a story published two days earlier.

On February 3, the Cebu Daily News reported that Cebu governor Gwendolyn Garcia urged the public not to panic as 2019-nCoV has a lower mortality rate than other corona viruses.

Foreign media have also spoken about the low mortality rate of the 2019 nCoV. Business Insider’s February 1 headline said, “The Wuhan coronavirus appears to have a low mortality rate and most patients are fully recovering. Experts reveal why it causes panic anyway.”

The Guardian referred to this article when he mentioned the lower mortality rate of a 2019 nCoV in its February 4 story: “Coronavirus is a lethal test: has the world learned the lessons from Sars?”

In addition, 1,141 of 28,078 people infected worldwide recovered from the virus, including one of the 3 confirmed cases in the Philippines on Thursday, February 6. Another patient in the Philippines is recovering while the other is dying. There have been 564 virus deaths worldwide. – Vernise L Tantuco / Rappler.com

Let us know about suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles or photos on your network by contacting us at [email protected] Let us fight the disinformation individually.

Further fact checks on the nCoV 2019: