The MARVEL FCBD releases groundbreaking stories for X-MEN, VENOM & SPIDER-MAN

On this year’s Free Comic Book Day, readers can get to know some of Marvel’s most exciting titles. Marvel will release two Free Comic Book Day titles, each with two different stories. Long-time readers as well as newbies will be thrilled to see our most popular characters from X-Men to Spider-Man in extraordinary stories from our most famous creators!

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2020: X-MEN will feature a brand new X-Men story by Jonathan Hickman and Pepe Larraz that will lead to a groundbreaking summer for X as a whole! The second story will also anticipate an upcoming epic story by Tom Taylor and Iban Coello.

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2020: SPIDER-MAN / VENOM offers two exciting stories related to the upcoming big stories in Venom: Amazing Spider-Man and Black Cat by top developers Donny Cates, Ryan Stegman, Jed MacKay and Patrick Gleason and more!