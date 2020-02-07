The Manila Coffee Festival returns in March 2020

Advertisement

Coffee lovers, save the date – the Manila Coffee Festival takes place from March 13th to 15th!

MANILA, Philippines – Coffee lovers save the date – the second edition of the Manila Coffee Festival will be held at Manila Hotel’s Tent City from March 13-15.

The Coffee Science Center with the city of Manila combines the best Filipino coffee with music, entertainment, art, local tourism and lifestyle in one weekend. It includes local one-stop coffee sellers, booth exhibitors, craft products, services and demos, and mini-workshops.

Tickets can be bought on site. A ticket costs P150.

In 2019, the Manila Coffee Festival, held at the World Trade Center, hosted the national final of the Philippine Coffee Championships, a World Coffee Events-sanctioned competition in which baristas from across the country can participate.

For more information, visit the Manila Coffee Festival’s official Facebook page. – Rappler.com