The Manila Coffee Festival returns in March 2020

Published on February 7, 2020 at 6:31 pm
MANILA, Philippines – Coffee lovers save the date – the second edition of the Manila Coffee Festival will be held at Manila Hotel’s Tent City from March 13-15.
The Coffee Science Center with the city of Manila combines the best Filipino coffee with music, entertainment, art, local tourism and lifestyle in one weekend. It includes local one-stop coffee sellers, booth exhibitors, craft products, services and demos, and mini-workshops.
Tickets can be bought on site. A ticket costs P150.
In 2019, the Manila Coffee Festival, held at the World Trade Center, hosted the national final of the Philippine Coffee Championships, a World Coffee Events-sanctioned competition in which baristas from across the country can participate.
For more information, visit the Manila Coffee Festival’s official Facebook page. – Rappler.com