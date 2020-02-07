Advertisement

A man who was once described by an FBI agent as the world’s largest “broker” of child abuse websites pleaded guilty on Thursday to running a web hosting service that anonymously accessed hundreds of thousands of images and videos from users that represent child abuse.

Eric Eoin Marques, 34, must be at least 15 years in prison and 30 years after pleading guilty to a conspiracy to promote images of child abuse. A declaration of consent will ask U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang in Maryland to sentence Marques to 15 to 21 years in prison, but the judge is not bound by the recommendation.

Marques may withdraw his admission of guilt if the judge deviates from this recommended area. Chuang is scheduled to sentence Marques on May 11.

Marques, who fought for years against his extradition from Ireland to the United States, ran a web hosting service on the Darknet that allowed thousands of users to view and share pictures of child abuse, a court said Thursday.

Marques, a dual citizen of the United States and Ireland, has been held in Dublin since his arrest in August 2013 following a request for extradition from the United States. He was living in Ireland at the time of the alleged crime. The server he was supposed to use was in France.

Marques was extradited from Ireland to Maryland last year. The defense agreement does not attribute to him the nearly six years that he has been in custody in Ireland.

The Darknet is part of the Internet, but is hosted on an encrypted network. Access is only possible using tools that guarantee anonymity, e.g. B. via the Tor browser.

Marques created and operated a free, anonymous web hosting service called Freedom Hosting on a network that allows users to access websites without revealing their IP addresses. In 2013, FBI agents in Maryland connected to the network and accessed a child abuse bulletin board with more than 7,700 members and more than 22,000 posts. The agents downloaded more than 1 million files from another website on the network, almost all of which showed sexually explicit images of children. The images of the service showed the rape and torture of infants and older children.

“Did you do the things the government said you did?” Asked Judge Marques after a prosecutor read a summary of the case against him.

“Yes,” said Marques.

Authorities seized just under $ 155,000 in US dollars from Marques, who during an extradition hearing in August 2013 said his business was “very successful” and profitable, the Thursday lawsuit said.

Marques was indicted in Greenbelt, Maryland in April 2019 for four reasons: conspiracy to promote child abuse images, conspiracy to distribute child abuse images, advertise child abuse images, and distribute child abuse images.

FBI special agent Brooke Donahue has described Marques as “the largest broker of child pornography sites on the planet,” according to court records. Donahue also testified that Marques had searched online for information on obtaining a Russian visa and Russian citizenship, the Irish broadcaster RTE reported.

“He was trying to find a place to stay to make extradition to the United States difficult,” said the FBI agent.

The Irish authorities have not charged him with crimes during his extradition campaign.

“This decision was made despite the fact that [Marques] had offered to convict at least some of the potential charges that could have been brought against him in Ireland,” wrote a judge at the Irish Supreme Court in a March ruling 2019, which rejected his guilt last appeal.

Hurson said Marques has “zero ties” to the US and hopes to leave the country once he finishes his sentence.