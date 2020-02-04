The man in the High Castle reveals his premiere date for the last season - and the opening scene

Advertisement

The revolution could be broadcast on television… on Friday November 15th. At Comedian-Con 2019 by The Man in the High Castle in San Diego, this date was presented as part of the Amazon Prime video drama as the premiere of the fourth and final season of the collection.

According to the official protocol of the present: “The final season … could be shaken by struggle and revolution. Resistance is becoming a full-blown rebellion driven by Juliana Crain’s visions of a larger world. A brand new movement of black rebels is emerging to fight the forces of National Socialism and Imperialism.

“As the rich falter, chief inspector Takeshi Kido will find himself torn between his responsibility to his nation and the gangs of the household,” it said. “In the meantime, Imperial Marshal John Smith could be directed towards the portal that the Nazis built to another universe and the enticing risk of getting through a gate that they didn’t take.”

Fascinating, no? The man also launched the first scene of season four, in which Juliana actually appears to be shot into another dimension just to get in touch with the last particular person she has ever had to see. To view the clip, press PLAY in the video above and then press the feedback. Are you sorry the collection is complete?