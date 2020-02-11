Advertisement

The spokeswoman for the Maldives parliament apologized to a British tourist after footage of her arrest was criticized on social media by several police officers.

Tourism is a prime earner for the Maldives, a tropical archipelago in the Indian Ocean popular with honeymooners and celebrities.

Police said the woman, who was traveling on a main street on Maafushi Island, was “inappropriately” dressed and allegedly unruly and drunk when she was arrested after refusing to comply with cover-up requests.

The Maldives once included tourists in resorts that were separate from the local Muslim population, but in recent years they have allowed foreigners to stay on inhabited islands.

Tourists can wear swimwear such as bikinis at the resorts, but are subject to local clothing regulations elsewhere.

Videos shared on social media showed three men trying to arrest the travelers while a fourth person tried to cover them with a towel.

During the incident, the woman was heard shouting “You are molesting me sexually”.

Spokesman Mohamed Nasheed informed Parliament on Monday that he was apologizing to the woman for the incident, in which the police detained her for two hours before she was released.

The tourist has now left the nation of 340,000 Sunni Muslims, but Nasheed said he hoped the tourism authorities would invite them to return.

Maldivian police commissioner Mohamed Hameed wrote after the footage was distributed online that the incident was “apparently mishandled”.

Mohamed Hameed

(@M_Hameedh)

The Maafushi incident, in which our officers detained a tourist, appears to be poorly handled. I apologize to the tourists and the public. The challenge that I took on is professionalizing the police force. We are working on that. This matter is under investigation.

February 6, 2020

“I apologize to the tourist and the public. The challenge that I took on is professionalizing the police force. We are working on that. This matter is under investigation. “

A police statement on Friday urged tourists to respect “cultural sensitivity and local regulations.”

The video of the incident sparked anger in the Maldives. Some used social media to criticize the tourist’s behavior after others showed videos of how she took a policeman’s sunglasses.

A former foreign minister, Dunya Maumoon, criticized both the tourist and the police. “She should have respected the country’s religious and cultural norms for modest clothing in a residential area,” Maumoon wrote, adding, “Condemn the way the Maldivian police dealt with people. It could have been done better and more professionally.” “