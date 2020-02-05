The makers of Taapsee Pannu star Thappad put their mother's names on the credit list: Bollywood News

Advertisement

As the first of their kind, the makers of Thappad included their mother’s first names as middle names in the film’s credit list. This is a special homage, with director Anubhav Sinha and producer Bhushan Kumar dedicating this recording as a tribute to their mothers.

While the director’s flashing name is Anubhav Sushila Sinha, the name of Bhushan Sudesh Kumar also presents itself as a pleasant surprise for everyone. The film deals with a very relevant topic of respect in relationships in which a slap in the face should never find its place. The recently released gripping trailer has caught the audience’s attention.

Thappad is a film that is pink this year. He will continue the league of sensational topics and be inspired by real events. Thappad is Anubhav Sinha’s hat trick for impressive films.

Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi and Ram Kapoor play the main role in the upcoming drama. Thappad, produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar with Taapsee Pannu, will be released on February 28, 2020.

