Lucknow: An Indian army major, who had developed a bulletproof jacket to protect against sniper projectiles, has now developed a helmet that is the first in the world to stop an AK-47 bullet from a distance of 10 meters.

“The ballistic helmet was developed as part of the Abhedya project by Major Anoop Mishra, who also developed a bulletproof full-body protective jacket that can withstand even sniper rifles,” army officials told ANI.

Part of the Indian Army’s College of Military Engineering, the officer began developing bulletproof jackets after receiving shots on his old bulletproof jacket.

In addition, the Indian Army College of Military Engineering, together with a private company, developed India’s first and cheapest shot finder worldwide. It can locate the exact location of the bullet from a distance of 400 meters, which helps to locate and neutralize terrorists more quickly.

“In 2016-17, 50,000 bulletproof jackets for the Indian Army were procured through the revenue route. The contract to obtain 1.86,138 BPJ through the capital route in the” Buy (Indian) “category was concluded in April 2018. Furthermore, signed a contract “The then Defense Minister Subhash Bhamre informed Lok Sabha in July 2018 in a written response about the procurement of 1,58,279 ballistic helmets by capital.

The College of Military Engineering (CME) in Pune, a leading tactical and technical training facility, is the Alma Mater of the Corps of Engineers. CME is responsible for the training of the Corps of Engineers and gives instructions to All Arms & Services personnel in the areas of Combat Engineering, CBRN Protection, Works Services and GIS. (ANI)

This story was published from a news agency feed with no changes to the text. Only the heading has been changed.

