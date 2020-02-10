The Lone Tree Community is making a blood donation in honor of teenage leukemia

Advertisement

LONE TREE, Colo. – The Lone Tree Community joined forces on Monday to support a local teen who has leukemia and is now in hospice care. Eagle Ridge Elementary School held a blood test in honor of a 15-year-old former student named Will Maniatis that was booked all day.

The highlands ranch student was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in December 2018. He had multiple rounds of chemotherapy, a bone marrow transplant, and more. But doctors say there is nothing else they can do, and Will is now in hospice care.

Dozens of parishioners drove to Eagle Ridge on Monday to donate blood to the Colorado Children’s Blood Mobile.

“Our families are good friends and I am deeply sad that this is the state and stage Will is in and we just want to do everything we can to support our friends,” said Natalie Shallow with tears in her eyes.

Doug Humphreys, headmaster of Eagle Ridge, said he and many of the staff donated blood in Will’s honor.

“He has a huge impact on our entire school community, so we wanted to honor him by giving a blood test while he went through his own personal struggle,” said Humphreys.

Will’s mother Claudia Maniatis shared her trip on social media and raised awareness of the need to donate blood.

“I haven’t given blood in a long time, and I think when I went on her journey I realized how important it is,” said Erin Warta when she donated blood.

Doctors at the Children’s Hospital in Colorado would also like to provide information. Blood donation saves lives.

“Some of the patients I see end up needing so many blood products and there simply isn’t enough awareness,” said Dr. Kyle Annen, the medical director of the transfusion service at the Colorado Children’s Hospital.

Awareness is something that Will brought to Lone Tree. As he and his family prepare for what comes next, the church hopes that they will feel all the love and support.

“He was really strong and his family was fantastic, so we’ll just do what we can and pray for him,” said Joel Shallow, fighting the tears.

The family also helps raise awareness of research needs.

While in treatment, Will started a clothing line and part of the profits went to Lolo’s angel. A GoFundMe account is set up to support the Maniatis family.

