The Lodge | Movie review

Advertisement

This review was originally performed in June 2019 as part of our cinepocalypse reporting.

The pitch: It is the most beautiful time of the year! A time when families gather around the table to enjoy a warm dinner, settle on the sofa for warm films and exchange gifts with warm hugs. However, this does not apply to Aidan (Jaeden Martell) and Mia (Lia McHugh). After the unexpected death of her mother (Alicia Silverstone), the two youngsters are instructed by her father (Richard Armitage) to spend Christmas alone in their old family hut with his curious new friend Grace (Riley Keough).

Advertisement

We trust Riley: You see, we know that it is easy to cross the entire “career best” line, but that means a lot to Keough. At just 30, she already had one of the most enviable resumes in Hollywood. She has worked with as many titans as she has young visionaries, from Steven Soderbergh and George Miller to Andrea Arnold and Lars von Trier to Jeremy Saulnier and So Yong Kim. She is the apparent face of independent cinema and deserves each of these roles with every scream, tear and bruise.

The lodge finds them on a different level. As Grace, Keough delicately taps a downward spiral and tugs at the seams to hold onto reality while various forces work against her. Their efforts to maintain themselves, especially for the children, are so annoying and emotionally devastating that they can become exhausting. However, it is her exhaustion that fuels the lodge’s terror, much like Toni Collete’s grief and trauma turned Ari Aster’s Hereditary upside down.

Unlike Collette, however, so much of Keough’s performance struggles with the bitter silence of reproach, isolation, and abandonment. Keough thrives in these moments and bristles with fearful body language. It is in their looks. These looks. The way she strolls shyly from room to room. She is a ship of tragedy, which is all the more tragic if she tries to keep trying. Directors Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala never lose sight of this struggle and follow Keough from one claustrophobic picture to the next.

Frozen Hell: “Claustrophobic”. This is the best description for the winter jewel of Franz and Fiala. For a little less than 100 minutes, the two filmmakers are slowly catching their clients in a way that makes cabin fever seem strange in comparison. It is a chamber drama in a frozen hell, in which Grace, Aidan and Mia switch from one level to the next in a real Dantesque way. There is no escape. The ice will sink you. The air will freeze you. The cabin will swallow you. These ideas grow stronger over the minutes.

But that’s exactly the design of the film. Each shot is painfully narrow and offers little to no light. Even if the children are at home in their father’s house, they are trapped in strips or passages. While the hut apparently offers a rural respite, the endless snow and the horror of the situation add an agoraphobic touch to every room. Together with the fascinating use of gray and silver – seriously, the gradient factor in these two colors is inherently impressive – and the fear becomes suffocating.

The judgment: That’s the point again, and The Lodge is very aware of it, so Franz and Fiala are constantly moving to portraits of the children’s dollhouse and even letting their pseudo-family get together to see John Carpenter’s The Thing. (To be fair, who does not see this around Christmas?) Admittedly, both sets are used for the narrative, but also have a similar effect on the viewer. You feel just as trapped, just as tired and just as hungry to get out of this hell hole.

It is now clear that Franz and Fiala love to cast a spell over their audience and characters. Both these and the Goodnight Mommy 2014 play with the inescapable feeling of family terror in a variety of psychologically tangible ways. But what ultimately makes The Lodge think is how the two have left the spectacle of this horror behind and become something more spiritual and existential subversive. It’s just as cruel and just as ugly, but with a darkness that’s both tactile and tragic.

And the tragedy will always triumph over horror.

Where does it play The Lodge played at this year’s Cinepocalypse and will be released by Neon later this year.

Pendant:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dCLOqdzAP9E (/ embed)