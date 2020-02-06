The local mother discovers a screw in the little daughter's jaw 5 years after the operation

Advertisement

BENNETT, Col. – Five-year-old Kayla Hilbert spent almost as many days in hospital as in kindergarten.

“I had eight surgeries,” she said.

Kayla was born with an unusually small jaw and cleft palate. She had difficulty eating and even breathing.

“She had a stomach tube until she was about a year old,” said her mother Amber Hilbert.

Kayla was even flown to the Colorado Children’s Hospital the day after she was born.

“They had to go in and cut their jawbones on both sides and screw in plates,” said Hilbert.

Five years later, the energetic girl is finally able to become a normal child, even though she has spent her entire young life in pain and discomfort.

“It kind of hurt when I touched it,” said Kayla.

It turns out that a big screw screwed into Kayla’s jaw could be to blame.

Hilbert checked her daughter’s medical records online when she came across a CT scan that showed the screw.

“It was shocking to see something so big in her little head, especially when you imagined how small her head was five years ago,” said Hilbert.

Hilbert says she immediately contacted her daughter’s doctor to ask why he never said anything.

“He replied that it was probably a screw that was left of her jaw deflection when she was a child. I am definitely upset that she was missed,” she said.

The screw was finally removed in October 2019. For the first time in her life, Kaylas Kiefer feels normal.

Hilbert is currently considering possible legal action and is sharing her daughter’s story, hoping that she could somehow help another child.

“My biggest concern is to only see your children’s recordings, because things like that were obviously easy to miss. It’s definitely something I never expected,” she said.

