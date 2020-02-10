The law on protection of abortion survivors is back

Advertisement

Republicans are hoping to pass laws to protect infants who survive abortion.

On Tuesday, the Senate Judiciary Commission will hold a hearing on the law to protect survivors of abortions, which requires doctors to provide medical care to infants who survive attempts to have an abortion.

The bill was in the spotlight exactly a year ago, after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam proposed that mothers and doctors should, at least in certain circumstances, refuse medical care to newborn babies who were due to terminate their pregnancy. Immediately after these statements, Senator Ben Sasse (R., Neb.), The main sponsor of the Law on the Birth of Living People, re-introduced his legislation.

“We’re not talking about euphemism,” said Sasse at the time in the Senate. “We’re not talking about a lump of cells. We’re talking about a little girl who was born and is on a table in a hospital or medical facility. Then a decision or debate would be made about whether or not you could kill this little baby. “

Here’s what the living-born bill does:

• creates criminal sanctions for doctors who allow a newborn to die because they have not provided medical care after the child has survived an attempted abortion

• demands that a child born alive in an abortion clinic be taken to hospital for further care

• Requires doctors to report violations of the law

• Introduces penalties if a newborn is intentionally killed, including fines and imprisonment up to five years

• grants the abortionist a civil action against the abortionist and protection against prosecution if their child is not cared for after birth

Although none of these provisions restrict abortion, after several weeks of debate, 44 democratic senators voted to block legislation by using a number of inaccurate arguments and disregarding the text of the law.

“Efforts to force a vote on this new bill without public consultation or scrutiny by the health or justice committee are also remarkable,” said Senator Tim Kaine (D., Va.) In a February 2019 statement on Announcement of his vote against the draft law. “A committee hearing is the normal way to argue that legislation is needed. The desire to avoid a public hearing suggests that sponsors are aware that the proposed law is not justified and unnecessary. “

This Tuesday’s hearing, where several witnesses testify for and against legislation, will include many of the same arguments that emerged when the bill was last examined.

Most of the Democrats who spoke out against the law last time claimed that it was superfluous or unnecessary. “We have laws against child murder in this country,” said Senator Patty Murray (D., Wash.) Last year in the Senate when she denied Sasse’s application for unanimous consent to the laws. “This is a gross misinterpretation of the actual language of the invoice to be taken into account, and so I disagree.”

In fact, there is no federal law that requires doctors to provide medical care to infants who survive an abortion procedure. The Child Protection Act (BAIPA) of 2002 stipulated that the terms “person”, “person”, “child” and “individual” in the federal law include every child born alive, even after an abortion. There were no penalties for doctors who failed to take care of such children.

As of 2014, only 26 states have ordered the care of infants born alive after an abortion – and these state laws can of course be changed. For example, the reproductive health law passed in New York last year explicitly repealed a law that extended all protection of state law to children born alive during an abortion.

Opponents of the Living Birth Act have also argued that such cases never occur and that infants never survive abortions. But they do. Reports from several countries show that abortion survivors are rare, but they do exist. Melissa Ohden and Gianna Jessen are two specific examples.

Or think of the gruesome case of former abortionist Kermit Gosnell, who is currently living in prison for illegally modifying late abortion procedures, giving birth to live babies and cutting their spines with scissors. There is no federal law that prohibits this practice.

During the Senate debate on the law against living children, some Democrats argued that the bill was “prohibiting abortion” and would anchor the government between doctors and their patients to prevent healthcare professionals from providing the best possible care.

“For politicians in Washington who don’t know about these individual circumstances, there is no point in saying that they know better than the doctors, patients, and family,” said Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.). “The bill is only intended to intimidate doctors and restrict patient access to medical care, and has nothing, nothing, nothing to do with protecting children.”

However, the bill does not contain any information about a specific type of medical care. It also contains no restrictions on when or whether an abortion can be carried out. It is only necessary that doctors give abortion survivors “the same level” of care that “any other child born of the same gestational age” would receive if given birth at this stage of pregnancy.

In last year’s dispute over the bill, most media talked about the claims of democratic legislators, disregarded the text of the law, and insisted that Republicans interpret abortion as a “weapon” to describe the Democrats as radical. If the Democrats continue to reject these laws, the Republicans will need no work to show how extreme they really are.