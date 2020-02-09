Advertisement

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The latest about the 92nd Academy Awards, which will be presented on Sunday at the Dolby Theater (all local times):

19:40

Hildur Guðnadóttir won the Oscar for the best original score for “Joker” and is the first woman to win in this category since 1998.

Anne Dudley was the last composer to receive the award. In 1998 she took home the Oscar for “The Full Monty”.

Her victory was also the first for “Joker” of the evening.

Guðnadóttir was overwhelmed with emotion and seemed to loosen up when she received the award.

She asked the women to speak up and ended her speech by saying, “We need to hear your voices.”

___

19:30

“Cats” has crawled onto the Oscar stage.

James Corden and Rebel Wilson – two stars from the slandered film adaptation of the Broadway hit – dressed in cat costumes to award the Oscar for special effects.

“Nobody knows better than us how important good visual effects are,” they joked.

The duo had a backstage groomer brushing their coats out before the performance, and Corden sighed in confusion and said, “That’s it, that’s … show business.”

After Corden and Wilson introduced the contestants before revealing the winner, they alternately played around on the stage microphone as if it were a cat toy. The Oscar technician who operates the pop-up microphone recalibrated and tested it in the next advertising break. He said it seemed fine, but kept a close eye on it. “You really got over the crap,” he said.

After everything was done and they came off the stage, Wilson said, “Now I have to put on my make up again.”

– Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr) and Andrew Dalton (@andyjamesdalton) at the Oscars.

___

19:20

South Korea’s “Parasite” has won the international Film Academy Award.

Director Bong Joon Ho’s social satire was praised by many and was considered the frontrunner in the Sunday Oscars category. It is South Korea’s first win in this category.

Parasite has several ways to win more prizes, including the best picture prizes. If “Parasite”, the story of two Korean families intertwining, wins the best picture, it will be the first foreign language film to do so.

Despite participating in some of the evening’s largest categories, none of the actors in the film received an Oscar nomination. The film also won the best original screenplay at the beginning of the ceremony.

The category was formerly known as a foreign language film.

Bong ended his speech by saying he was ready to drink to celebrate the victory.

___

19:15

While many famous nominees and presenters walk around the room in the commercial breaks to speak to their colleagues, Joaquin Phoenix is ​​more interested in a man with a different job.

The best actor candidate came and had a friendly and lively conversation before the Dolby Theater Sunday with the man who works hard throughout the show to fight the people who fill vacancies and congratulate him on his Work well.

These flocks of stray seat fillers work to stay invisible during the show, but suddenly appear in droves during advertisements and hold up their credentials whenever their manager holds his.

Advertising breaks can also be a bonus round for Academy Awards actors. Idina Menzel and the ensemble of international Annas and Elsas, who sang “Into the Unknown” with her, congratulated each other on stage, laughing and hugging each other when the show went on commercial.

Menzel stepped to the front of the stage, gave a short curtsey and the crowd clapped loudly as the women’s team sailed off the stage together.

The standing ovation for Cynthia Erivo’s performance of “Stand Up” by “Harriet” was extended long after the cameras had moved and the house lights had gone out.

– Andrew Dalton (@andyjamesdalton) in the Oscars.

___

7 p.m.

Capturing the horror of a daring First World War in a single shot earned this year’s Oscar for Visual Effects the title “1917”.

Director Sam Mendes and his team made the film about a wild mission through hostile territory to try to stop a doomed mission.

The effects brought a rapid urgency to the story and made it a hit for critics and audiences alike. “1917” defeated “Star Wars”, “Avengers: Endgame”, “Lion King” and “The Irishman” for the honor of visual effects. “The Irishman” and “1917” will also compete in the best picture category, the highest honor of the night.

18:45

Almost twenty years after skipping the Academy Awards, Slim Shady finally entered the Oscar stage.

Eminem made a surprising appearance and played “Lose Yourself”, one of the best winners of the original song in 2003 from the soundtrack to “8 Mile”. His appearance rocked the Dolby Theater – Zazie Beetz was among the many who were rapping along, and Billie Eilish looked down with her chin falling.

The appearance was a big deal for the award ceremony after Eminem did not appear as a nominee in 2003. Backstage producer Lynette Howell Taylor was particularly excited, apart from a brief panic in which he had no microphone. Then she squeaked: “We did it!” In keeping with a performance that required a few beeps, Howell Taylor also launched some explosive devices with excitement.

___

6:30 in the evening.

Advertising breaks at the Oscars give nominees, presenters and other stars the opportunity to chat quickly, stretch their legs and review their lyrics before the show airs again.

Tom Hanks, always the life of the party when he’s at the Oscars, walked the front row on Sunday at the Dolby Theater and chatted with Leonardo DiCaprio in the first commercial break, shortly after DiCaprio’s “Once Upon a Time” … In Hollywood “Suggested comrade Brad Pitt Hanks as the best supporting actor. He later called Julia Louis-Dreyfus back and forth during another advertisement.

Actress Beanie Feldstein used a break on the show to happily run down the aisle and chat with Olivia Colman, last year’s best actress.

Charlize Theron was particularly fascinated by her screen during a break, and Wonder Woman needed to get her out. Gal Gadot leaned forward and gave her a hug and a kiss as she passed.

– Andrew Dalton (@andyjamesdalton) in the Oscars.

___

18:15

Laura Dern is the Oscar-winner for the best supporting actress for her role as a high-ranking divorce lawyer in “Marriage Story”.

It is Dern’s first Oscar win and concludes an awards season in which the actress has also received awards from the Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globes.

“Marriage Story” shows the dissolving relationship between a showbiz couple, played by Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver. Dern’s well-heeled attorney helps Johansson outsmart her estranged husband in the courtroom, which puts more strain on the couple and their young son.

Dern thanked her co-stars and the director of “Marriage Story” Noah Baumbach. She also thanked her parents, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern, and called them their heroes.

___

18:12

Shia LaBeouf presented the Oscar for the best live action short film with Zack Gottsagen, his co-star in “The Peanut Butter Falcon” and an actor with Down syndrome.

Some social media viewers grilled LaBeouf after rolling his eyes when Gottsagen hesitated to read the card. Perhaps he sensed a star who had been annoyed about sharing the stage with a co-moderator for special needs.

On the contrary, LaBeouf and Gottsagen are close friends from their time when they were filming in the country in Georgia. They told The Associated Press in August how they watched wrestling in the evening between twelve-hour shoots. LaBeouf even credited Gottsagen for helping him to become sober.

“He knows my pain very well. We would sit there and watch wrestling every night. He would eat ice cream. I would drink gin. I would tell him, “You have to stop eating all the ice cream.” He would say: “You have to stop drinking this gin,” says LaBeouf. “This man is a year older than me. He behaves longer than me and he is healthier than me. He has more friends than me, has longer love relationships.”

___

18:10

“American Factory” won the documentary Academy Award.

It’s the first feature supported by Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground production company, but the former president and first lady aren’t technically Oscar winners.

The film focuses on a Chinese company’s efforts to reuse a closed General Motors plant in Ohio and the cultural tensions that arise.

___

5:45

Taika Waititi is the winner of the best-matched script Oscar for “Jojo Rabbit”.

It is the first Oscar for the author-director-actor who thanked his mother and also dedicated the prize to all “indigenous children of the world” who want to make art.

Waititi directed and played the main role in “Jojo Rabbit” in the role of Adolf Hitler, the imaginary friend of the title character. The film also competes for the best picture.

17:35

“Parasite” is the winner of the best original screenplay Oscar and presents Bong Joon Ho with his first Oscar.

The South Korean author and director held up the Oscar and said to the audience, “Thank you, great honor.” He dedicated the victory to his country.

He shares the honor with Han Jin Won, who paid thanks to the Korean film industry.

___

17:30

Natalie Portman walked the red carpet in a cape with the names of filmmakers who weren’t nominated for Best Director.

On the black cape was a golden lettering with Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”), Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”) and Mati Diop (“Atlantics”).

This year’s nominations for best director are all male, and Kathryn Bigelow for “The Hurt Locker” is the only woman to win the award. Gerwig was the youngest candidate for “Lady Bird” in 2018.

___

17:25

Woody, Buzz and Bo Peep have done it again – “Toy Story 4” is the Oscar winner for the best animated feature film.

The fourth installment of the Pixar franchise about the adventures of toys brought to life brought several beloved characters back together and introduced a new one: Forky. The craft project from a spork comes to life and realizes its value, although it has the strong feeling that it is better to be in the trash.

The third film was generally seen as a fitting end to the franchise, but audiences flocked to the film, which raised more than $ 430 million in North America alone.

“Hair Love” won the Oscar for the best animated short film.

___

17:15

Brad Pitt has finally got his acting Oscar.

The four-time nominee won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role as a stuntman in “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood”.

Pitt was expected to win the category after receiving a number of awards this year, including the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards. Pitt treated the previous victories with jokes and airy speeches.

Pitt was darker on Sunday and called his victory “incredible” when his colleagues cheered.

The actor plays the stunt double of an aging cowboy actor, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, a nominee for best actor, in Quentin Tarantino’s Hollywood fable “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” from 1969.

“It was once in Hollywood, wasn’t it,” said Pitt. He thanked his children Tarantino and DiCaprio. “I will ride your coattails every day,” he said of his co-star. “The view is fantastic.”

The film was nominated for the Oscar 10 times on Sunday.

___

17:10

Chris Rock and Steve Martin contributed to the opening of the Oscars with an opening monologue.

Both jokers have already hosted the Oscars and asked Martin to describe Sunday’s performance as a “downgrading”.

The show opened with a stirring musical medley by Janelle Monae.

Martin also made fun of the Oscars and announced the wrong winner of the best picture a few years ago.

Rock ripped The Irishman director Martin Scorsese and told him that he “loved the first season”.

The couple also noted the lack of female candidates and the lack of diversity.

Martin joked they had a great time not hosting tonight.

___

17:05

Janelle Monae opened the Academy Awards with a musical homage to this year’s nominees.

Monae started the show with a red sweater like Mister Rogers bowed to “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”. She entered the audience and serenaded the film’s star, Tom Hanks, and other nominees.

The show, which is broadcast live on ABC, is the second year in a row without a host.

She switched to a happy group in which several dancers wore their clothes to honor other nominees. Monae took off her sweater as she sang and danced.

The performance also featured an appearance by Billy Porter.

___

16:40

Oscar Isaac and Laura Dern were among those at the Dolby Theater who arrived early 20 minutes before the show started to greet the well-wishers and take photos.

The orchestra was warmed up when a recording asked everyone to take their places.

The cast of “Parasite” listened, and everyone filled their fourth section at the beginning of the first trip to the show for many of them, and certainly for the closest they have ever seen. In the auditorium, Spike Lee and Martin Scorcese hugged each other and had a long, laughing conversation.

Only a few meters away, the best actor nominees Joaquin Phoenix and Antonio Banderas greeted each other happily, hugged and touched each other and seemed to wish each other good luck.

– Andrew Dalton (@andyjamesdalton) in the Oscars.

___

16.30 o’clock

Geena Davis receives the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for her work against gender inequality on Sunday. Fittingly, she continued the fight on the red carpet.

“Every year when the Oscars come, we say,” Well, it’s really a systematic problem. You can’t really blame the academy for what Hollywood is doing, “she said.” I think we really have to think about it, let’s go. Let us make that happen. You don’t have to wait any longer. “

Davis was awarded the Oscar for “The Accidental Tourist” in 1989 and in 2004 founded the Geena Davis Institute for Gender in Media. On the red carpet, she highlighted improvements in gender representation for children’s television and films, saying, “We still have a lot of work to do with the world of film and with other types of diversity. “

___ 16:15

“Can someone help me on my train?” “Little women,” asks director Greta Gerwig on the red carpet at the Academy Awards. Her publicist ran over to correct the thick green skirt before posing for photos again.

Gerwig, nominated for the best adapted screenplay, was accompanied by her fiance Noah Baumbach, who was nominated for his original screenplay for “Marriage Story”.

Gerwig also thanked the photographers.

The two posed together and separately and Baumbach watched lovingly when Gerwig stopped to greet Billy Porter.

“Little Women” star Saoirse later discovered Ronan Gerwig on the red carpet and chased her into a big hug. Ronan is nominated for the best actress.

– Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr) on the red carpet of the Oscars

___

4 p.m.

Antonio Banderas is grateful that his first Oscar nomination for a film was in his native language, Spanish.

Banderas is the best actor for his role in “Pain and Glory”, directed by longtime friend Pedro Almodóvar. The Spanish actor welcomes the call for more diversity in Hollywood and at the film academy.

“I’ve seen this community fight very, very hard,” said Banderas. “They struggle to get their children to university to get better and to become part of American society. That has to happen, reflected in Hollywood. “

Rodrigo Prieto, a Mexican cameraman nominated for “The Irishman”, said his awareness of prejudice in Hollywood had increased over time.

“When I moved here and started working in the film business here in America, I didn’t feel any prejudice,” he said. “But at some point I noticed that the crews lack variety. I think something is changing. It has to be a conscious thing that we all do, because the pool of talent isn’t that diverse yet, but it definitely happens. “

– Marcela Isaza (@misaza) on the red carpet of the Oscars with Jake Seiner in New York

___

15:45

Roman Griffin Davis and Archie Yates, the young stars of “Jojo Rabbit”, hammered it on the red carpet of the Oscars for photographers in various poses. A photographer shouted that they should try to jump. The two teenagers were willing to do it, and although it was a little less than coordinated, it was still pretty cute.

Davis and Yates then joined their parents and went down the rest of the carpet.

A few minutes later, Antonio Banderas, who was nominated for “Pain and Glory” for best actor, argued his family over a photo, but then advised his daughter to “just go ahead”.

– Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr) on the red carpet of the Oscars.

___

3:30 p.m.

Spike Lee honors Kobe Bryant on the Oscars red carpet.

The “BlacKkKlansman” director wore a purple suit in yellow, which was decorated with Bryants No. 24 on the lapel and on the back. He also wore a pair of Bryant’s Nike sneakers.

Lee also walked the red carpet in a purple suit last year – a nod to the late musician and close friend Prince.

Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on January 26, becomes part of the In Memorium segment of Oscars.

Roots frontman Questlove said Bryant was “a great person, an upright type”. The Philadelphia-born man remembered the waves Bryant made in 1996 when he convinced Brandy to be his prom prom date. Bryant and Questlove had been friends since then, based in part on their Philly upbringing.

“There was love whenever I saw him or his family,” said Questlove. “It is very devastating. We are all grieving now.”

– Jake His

___

15:15

Matthew A. Cherry, the director of Hair Love, has brought a special guest to the red carpet of the Oscars – Deandre Arnold, a Texas high school student who has been told that if he doesn’t cut his dreadlocks, he won’t be able to finish have.

Arnold’s story attracted national attention and prompted the Texas Legislature Black Caucus to draft a law that prohibits discrimination based on hair textures and styles that are commonly associated with races. Cherry was determined to give his support – his film about a young black girl asking her inexperienced father to style her hair has been nominated for the best animated short.

“It means the world to us to have him here with us,” said Cherry. “We wanted people to see how good he was as a kid, but there is no reason why people should check our hair.”

Arnold said it was “confirmation” to get support from Cherry and other celebrities, including Ellen DeGeneres, who donated $ 20,000 to him for his education.

“I am strong because of the support system that I have behind me,” said Arnold.

– Amanda Lee Myers (@AmandaLeeAP) on the red carpet of the Oscars and Jake Seiner in New York.

___

3 pm.

“Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho is confident that a foreign language film will soon win an Oscar.

“Regardless of the outcome, I think the door has been opened,” said the South Korean director. “I think as long as we continue these efforts, the door will continue to open.”

“Parasite” has the chance to be the first non-English film to get the best picture – a credit for its poignant story about income inequality, a talented cast, and an academy membership that has become more international in recent years. Bong walked the red carpet with eight actors from the film and found that actors and others from the American film industry were excited to meet them.

“I don’t think it’s fair to divide films into English and non-English,” he said. “I think as long as they’re beautiful, it’s cinema.”

Bong doesn’t sweat if he goes with a trophy. Most of the time he is happy that the Oscars complete a five-week trip from his home in South Korea.

“There will be a party after the ceremony and I will go home after the party,” he said. “So when I think about these two things, I don’t get nervous at all.”

– Amanda Lee Myers (@AmandaLeeAP) on the red carpet of the Oscars and Jake Seiner in New York.

___

14:40

Kristen Anderson-Lopez has a secret hidden under her emerald green dress: sneakers.

Anderson-Lopez, along with husband Robert Lopez, is an award-winning composer and proudly raised her dress to demonstrate her comfortable kicks. She called out to the bleachers of the fans that this was “the only way to do the Oscars”.

Already Oscar winner for “Let It Go” and “Remember Me” from “Coco”, the couple has been nominated for the song “Into the Unknown” this year.

However, the footwear does not reflect their excitement. She says winning an Oscar feels like a “second wedding” to her.

– Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr) on the red carpet of the Oscars and Jake Seiner in New York.

___

2.30.

Zazie Beetz says she sees her role in “Joker” as a “job-changing and life-changing experience” – and that wasn’t shaken by criticism that the film was “dangerous” or “irresponsible”.

“I was so excited to see a story like this and see how it’s shared,” Beetz said on Sunday before the Oscars. “Being part of it was wonderful.”

“Joker” is the leading candidate who enters the ceremony on Sunday with eleven nods, also for the best picture.

The genesis of the classic Batman villain “Joker” was a blockbuster, but critics were contentious. Some concerned viewers saw Joaquin Phoenix’s character as an inspiration or excuse to pretend. Warner Bros. was even asked in September to state that the film was not “endorsing violence in the real world of any kind”.

“It was in my heart from the start,” said Beetz, who also praised Phoenix for addressing the problems of the industry with diversity.

Hildur Guðnadóttir, the “Joker” composition, also praised Phoenix and remembered how she watched the best nominated actress hear her score on the set.

– Amanda Lee Myers (@AmandaLeeAP) on the red carpet of the Oscars and Jake Seiner in New York.

___

13:15

The Oscars red carpet started with an unwanted guest – heavy rain and a cold breeze.

Rain was possible on Sunday, so the carpet is protected with a large tent. But just as stars like Billy Porter and Tamron Hall arrived, the sky over the Dolby Theater in Hollywood opened in a cloudburst.

The position of some camera teams was right in front of the tent, making them search for tarpaulins and plastic to protect their equipment.

“Oh my god, the tent is leaking,” said a photographer who noticed a hole over the huge Oscar sign.

Afflicted employees run around with squeegees and try to push excess water out of the tent.

Temperatures were in the high 50s on Sunday, which is considered cold in Los Angeles.

The downpour did not spoil the appearance of the red carpet of early arrivals, including Porter. The “Pose” star wore a shiny, gold-metallic top with a feather effect and a full skirt that represented the interior of the Cupola room in Kensington Palace.

– Nekesa Mumbi Moody and Lindsey Bahr on the red carpet (@nekesamumbi and @ldbahr on Twitter)

___

3 a.m.

The Oscars are already there.

After the shortest award season in decades, the 92nd Academy Awards will take place on Sunday evening at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The red carpet will be rolled out two to three weeks earlier than usual to refresh the ceremony and possibly improve ratings.

Suitable for a fast race, a film about a crazy shot has reached the top of the pile. After almost every important forerunner award, Sam Mendes’ “1917” is the favorite for the best picture. But many believe that the Korean thriller “Parasite” has a chance to get upset.

The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. EST, broadcast live on ABC.

,