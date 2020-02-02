Advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

HBO is planning a final trip to Silicon Valley this fall. The seven episodes of the last season of the Emmy Award-winning comedy will premiere in October, with the community introducing itself on Wednesday.

As TVLine fully reported in November 2018, manufacturing in the final season of the present was delayed until this summer season, a transfer that many feared would remain out of the air by 2020, adjusted to include showrunner Alec Berg, who was also added as Showrunner from HBOs Barry serves.

In fact, the present has weathered worse problems than the previous one. Take for example the very public departure of the former star T.J. Miller at the end of season 4 (“Silicon Valley and T.J. Miller producers have agreed that T.J. will not return for season 5,” HBO said in a press release at the time.)

Advertisement

In Silicon Valley, Thomas Middleditch as Richard, Zach Woods as Jared, Kumail Nanjiani as Dinesh, Martin Starr as Gilfoyle, Amanda Crew as Monica, Jimmy O. Yang as Jian-Yang, Suzanne Cryer as Laurie Bream, Matt Ross as Gavin Belson and Josh Brener as a massive head.

Your hopes for last season in Silicon Valley? Write a comment below.