The Kobe Bryant helicopter was like a limousine and, according to the former pilot of the NBA star, had a strong safety record

The helicopter, which crashed in Calabasas on Sunday morning and killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others on board, felt like a limousine and a strong safety record, said the former basketball star’s pilot.

Kurt Deetz, a former pilot of Island Express Helicopters, told The Times that he had flown with Bryant from 2014 to 2016 N72EX, which went down on Sunday morning. When Bryant pulled out of the NBA in 2016, he was flying the same helicopter out of downtown Los Angeles, wrapped in a gray and black color scheme with his Mamba emblem on the side, Deetz said.

Deetz, who claimed to have spent more than 1,000 hours on the plane that crashed on Sunday, called his condition “fantastic.” Island Express follows a “very good maintenance program,” he said. The helicopter was owned by Island Express, according to Deetz.

Bryant favored the S-76B, Deetz said, which he compared to “a Cadillac, a sedan – it’s limo-esque.” The model is preferred by celebrities and is known to be comfortable and safe, he said. His sister model, the S-76A, “is more like a work truck,” he said.

When he was flying Bryant, Deetz said the star was quiet: “It was always” hey “, thumbs up or sometimes nothing. He stayed alone. He would get in, get out, and that was it. There were no hugs, none Setbacks – he was very professional. “

Deetz remembered a flight on Father’s Day 2016: he spent the day with his son when he received a call – could he fly Bryant to downtown Los Angeles? Deetz brought his son, who was sitting in the front with him. Bryant was behind with his daughters. He spotted Deetz’s son: “He’s a very private guy,” Deetz recalled, “but he noticed my son there and said,” Hey little man. “My son and I remembered it today.”

The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. near Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street in Calabasas. The authorities received an emergency call at 9:47 a.m., and the firefighters found that the crash in a steep area had set fire to a 4-hectare bush fire, LA County Fire Department chief Daryl Osby said. The emergency services included 56 firefighters – firefighters, a helicopter with paramedics, henchmen – and sheriff’s deputies.

After taking off in Orange County, the helicopter flew northwest and crashed just before 10 a.m. near Las Virgenes Road south of Highway 101 in Calabasas.

The 1991-built helicopter took off from John Wayne Airport at 9:06 a.m. on Sunday, according to publicly available flight documents. The helicopter crossed Boyle Heights near the Dodger Stadium and circled while flying over Glendale.

The National Transportation Safety Board is deploying a “go team,” a group of investigators who respond to major accidents across the country, said agency spokesman Christopher O’Neil. The first team is expected to arrive at the scene of the accident on Sunday evening, said O’Neil. The investigation is being led by Jennifer Homendy, an NTSB member who oversaw an investigation into a fire aboard the Conception submersible that killed 34 people off Santa Cruz Island in September.

When Deetz found out that Bryant had died on board the helicopter, he flew to him so often, “my heart sank,” he said. “It is a very surreal experience in this business to hear about such a crash.”

Deetz said the weather conditions in Van Nuys on Sunday morning were bad – “not good at all”.

The crash is due to bad weather rather than engine or mechanical problems. “The likelihood of a catastrophic twin engine failure on that plane – it just doesn’t happen,” he said.

Judging from a public record of the trajectory and vast debris field, Deetz said the helicopter seemed to be flying very fast at the time of the impact, about 160 miles an hour. After a 40-minute flight, Deetz added, the vehicle would have had about 800 pounds of fuel on board. “That’s enough to light a pretty big fire,” he said.

