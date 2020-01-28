Advertisement

The Sikorsky S-76B flew under air traffic regulations that required the pilot to maintain a clear view of the area. In the last minute before the crash, however, she almost certainly entered the fog layer above the helicopter’s trajectory.

There is no evidence that the pilot has requested approval from the Federal Aviation Administration air traffic controller, according to a recording of radio calls published on the LiveATC.net website. While the pilot was classified for flying instruments in the clouds, he should have received US law permission.

It is still unclear why the Sunday morning crash in the hills of Calabasas, California, near Los Angeles, killed everyone on board. Preliminary reports indicate, however, that aviation experts say the pilot was confused or responded to an unusual condition.

Advertisement

“It would either mean that the FAA rules for visual flight were intentionally not followed or that these dangerous conditions were accidentally entered,” said Jeffrey Guzzetti, former chief of accident investigation at the FAA.

The pilot, identified as Ara Zobayan, flew according to so-called “special” rules of sight that allow him to fly in bad weather, but he still had to stay away from clouds and poor visibility. If pilots fly according to visual rules, select To fly in clouds, FAA rules must dictate that they spark a controller for permission.

The sharp turn of the helicopter and the sudden descent in the last few seconds coincide with other crashes in which the pilots were disoriented in clouds, Guzzetti said. The National Transportation Safety Board, which Guzzetti also worked on, investigated numerous cases where helicopters crashed after entering fog or thick clouds.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and the others were killed when the nifty helicopter crashed into a brush-covered slope and a fire broke out.

The helicopter had been at an altitude of approximately 1,100 to 1,200 feet, which corresponded approximately to the height of the clouds, as an air traffic controller informed the pilot moments earlier in a recording published by LiveATC.net.

At a point in time prior to the crash, the pilot radioed the “flight tracking” function, which allows air traffic controllers to monitor a pilot more closely while continuing to fly according to visual rules. The air traffic controller replied that this was not possible because the helicopter was too low.

At 9:44 a.m. the helicopter began to climb and, according to a flight route provided by Flightradar24, reached a height of 2,125 feet.

While investigators have to formally determine the exact weather conditions, it is very likely that the helicopter was in the clouds at the time, Guzzetti said.

After the ascent, the vehicle turned left and, according to Flightradar24, began a rapid descent.

There is no indication that the pilot made an emergency call.

Such a fall “is cause for concern,” said Shawn Coyle, a former military pilot who wrote books on helicopter safety.

It is possible that the pilot was disoriented, but the descent could also have been caused by various other things, from the pilot’s disability to a catastrophic mechanical problem, Coyle said.

While some smaller helicopters can be difficult to fly in clouds, the S-76B is equipped with stabilizers and an autopilot that is said to routinely make it possible to fly in such conditions, Coyle said.

Zobayan is listed in the FAA records as qualified to fly in clouds with instruments that cover the ground.

The NTSB, which has sent a team of investigators to the scene, plans to hold a meeting on Monday about the crash.

This story was published from a news agency feed with no changes to the text. Only the heading has been changed.

Subjects. [TagsToTranslate] Kobe Bryant

Advertisement