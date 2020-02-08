Advertisement

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film Shikara is based on the Kashmiri Pandit Exodus of the 1990s. The film has drawn a lot of attention, both good and bad, and it has recently turned to bad. A woman from the Kashmiri Pandit community, who had just seen the film at a screening, felt depressed and broke down and hit the director.

Chopra had shown his film in a theater where he wanted to get a first-hand public review of the film. The woman claimed that Chopra had commercialized the 1990s edition of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus and was not the real suffering of the community. She claimed that topics like genocide, mass rape and mass murder were not shown in the film.

Must Watch: Kashmiri Hindu Women collapses and takes on Vidhu Vinod Chopra on Shikara when @neelakantha sits next to her and tries to calm her dowm

“Ye aapka commercialism aapko mubarakh ho (congratulations on your business) As Kashmiri Pandit I reject your film, I reject it,” said the troubled woman. Chopra replied that he would work on a continuation of the film for the woman.

The director tried to alleviate the situation and said that “truth has two faces” and that people can have different perspectives on the same subjects. “From aapke liye sequel two banaengey (I’m going to do a sequel for you now),” said Chopra.

Shikara was released across the country on Friday, February 7th.

