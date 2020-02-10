Advertisement

The MI5 was instructed by a senior judge not to delete huge databases of personal information that it stores until the outcome of a lawsuit about the legality of its surveillance procedures.

Lord Justice Singh, the president of the investigative tribunal (IPT), sharply reprimanded MI5 lawyers who questioned the viability of his legal policy.

“This is an order from a court,” said Singh. “If it turns out that the respondents (MI5) violated the instructions of the tribunal, this has consequences.”

The IPT hears complaints about the operation of the intelligence services.

The lively exchange between the judge and MI5 lawyers took place at the end of a hearing in which human rights groups Liberty and Privacy International had filed a joint lawsuit. Both have called for the removal of eavesdropping orders that MI5 has been illegally received.

The case is an attempt to determine to what extent the security service records, processes, stores and uses the extent of internal errors that have been recorded by monitoring and hacking programs. This was admitted by MI5 last year.

MI5 is committed to ensuring that this material is not kept longer than necessary or copied more than necessary. It has been accused of operating “unregulated spaces” where such regulatory obligations have been routinely ignored.

Earlier IPT judgments may even have to be reopened, the tribunal said on Monday Daniel Cashman, who represented Liberty and Privacy International. This is due to the MI5 “violating its openness obligation,” added Cashman.

In a written complaint submitted to the tribunal, Privacy International and Liberty said, “The MI5 appears to have caused ministers, investigators and judicial officers to issue warrants for personal data that has been collected in a larger and otherwise prolonged manner. “

According to the application form, this illegality can go back to 2010. “There have been significant intrusions into the privacy of individuals who violate national law and are not justified at a systematic level due to the inadequate systems for storing, managing and destroying data that have been in place for a long period of time.” added.

Although the lawsuit was filed on January 31, Singh said that EU law may no longer apply to the lawsuit.

The judge said the issue of whether previous judgments should be reopened should be resolved pending the lawsuit. However, he ordered the MI5 to keep evidence of misconduct on its computers.

Andrew O’Connor QC, MI5 representative, said the agency had already undergone a “cleanup process” that included “deleting material that shouldn’t be there”.

Any decision by the tribunal to “require Thames House (MI5 headquarters in London) to freeze deletions would be against a procedure agreed with the commissioner of inquiry”.

O’Connor said he had to take instructions from the security service and possibly make new statements to the IPT. “This can’t stop when you make a call,” he added.