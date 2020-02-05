The Joseph Morgan of the Originals will return in Animal Kingdom as [Spoiler]

Advertisement

The original Joseph Morgan has discovered a juicy new half that he can plunge into: The alum of the Vampire Diaries was consolidated by Animal Kingdom as Colin’s brother Jed.

Don’t be fooled by the actor’s lively smile in the unique image that TVLine receives from both sides. According to TNT, Jed is not only unstable – which admittedly says one thing, since his sibling is not exactly a portrait of mental wellbeing – he “rejected mainstream society and decided to live in isolation on a rural area with his afflicted Spouse and three teenagers. “

Morgan will debut in the recurring role of “SHTF” (9 / 8c) on Tuesday as part of the detailed flashbacks of the present from 1977 that highlighted how Janine von Leila George advanced to Ellen Barkins stubborn leather smurf. Unless I miss my guess, it should also be Pope’s uncle that the cancer-afflicted matriarch of the Cody clan said goodbye in the episode “Recognize your enemy” on July 9th. I’m not even participating in Jed’s 2019 model.)

What do you think about Morgan’s casting? Do you think an older Jed and / or his children will become part of Animal Kingdoms Solid in Season 5? Beat the feedback.