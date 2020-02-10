The Joker film controversy explains

Advertisement

Warning: Joker spoiler ahead.

Before anyone had officially seen Joaquin Phoenix applying red lipstick or frolicking on these steps in the Bronx, Joker was a controversial film. Some would assume it was easy because director Todd Phillips (The Cat, War Dogs) tried to separate a villain origin story from the DC comics universe. But the Joker concern was profoundly realistic.

The fear that the film could trigger gun violence, glorify mental illness or become a collective call for incentives naturally proved to be unfounded. It became the film with the highest R-rating ever made and led the Oscar nominations with 11 nods, including “Best Film”. Below is a summary of the offscreen drama that plagued the film before it was released.

Battles behind the scenes

In August 2017, Warner Bros. announced that a joker film separate from the DC Comics universe was in the works. At that time, Martin Scorsese was reportedly in the circle as a producer, and the youngest Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio is said to have played the legendary villain.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jared Leto, who played the role in Suicide Squad 2016, was dissatisfied with the project. He has reportedly brought concerns about several Joker-centered films to his agents at CAA and threatened to take his business to a rival agency.

A similarity between Phoenix and its predecessor Leto? Both reportedly displayed bizarre behavior on the set while playing the joker. During an interview with the New York Times in September 2019, Phillips said that Phoenix often “just walked in and out” in the middle of a scene, adding, “and the poor other actor thinks that it is they and never was – it is. ” was always him and he just didn’t feel it. “

A clip of Phoenix’s alleged behind-the-scenes behavior was later released when he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live in October! The footage showed Phoenix in a character in which he told cameraman Lawrence Sher to “shut up”. The day after the actor appeared, his publicist Entertainment Weekly said the clip was “a joke” and his response was staged.

In July 2018, Deadline announced that Scorsese would no longer produce a joker. He later told The Hollywood Reporter during a director’s interview (which Phillips also participated in) that daring films like Taxi Driver and King of Comedy “were my struggles”. He continued, “Look, I’ve gone through everything. And it’s a personal problem with the kind of picture I want to take at this point in my life. You saw silence? I feel more comfortable there. This picture, Irish “I feel more comfortable there.” Scorsese hadn’t seen the film until January.

Gun violence concerns arise

The more intense controversy increased when Joker arrived on the festival site. In September the film won the main prize at the Venice Film Festival. Days before, a review of the film criticized Arthur Phoenix for Time Phoenix as the hero of the film. “In America there is a mass shooting or attempted violence by a guy like Arthur practically every other week,” wrote Stephanie Zacharek in her review. “And yet we’re supposed to feel a little sympathy for Arthur, the concerned lamb. He just didn’t have enough love … the film deletes and enchants Arthur, even if he shakes his head sadly at his violent behavior.”

Telegraph critic Robbie Collin tweeted the same day: “Here’s my opinion on Joker: I think it’s a very good film and I’m worried that someone will be killed.”

Phillips said to Vanity Fair: “We are ultimately making a film about a fictional character in a fictional world, and you hope people will take her for what she is.” You can’t blame films for a world that is so messed up that everything can trigger it. “Phoenix left an interview with The Telegraph from the UK when asked if he was concerned that Joker” may provide exactly this kind of inspiration from people when it comes to potentially tragic results. ”

“Aurora is obviously a terrible, terrible situation, but even that isn’t something you accuse the film of,” Phillips told the Associated Press. “I just saw John Wick 3, he’s a white man, he kills 300 people and everyone laughs and whines and roars. Why is this film rated differently?”

Phoenix and Phillips each received a backlash for separate interviews during the Joker press tour. Phoenix criticized that he referred to his 52-pound weight loss as “empowering” in an IndieWire interview. Phillips shamefully told Vanity Fair that comedies “no longer work” in this waking culture. (His comments have been criticized by Joker actor Marc Maron and directors Lulu Wang and Taika Waititi.)

Theater chains and police departments take action

On September 24, five family members and friends of the 12 people who died while filming The Dark Knight Rises at the movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, wrote a letter to Warner Bros. managing director Ann Sarnoff. It said in part: “We urge you to be part of the growing chorus of business leaders who understand that they have a social responsibility to protect us all.” It urged the studio not to make election campaign contributions for political candidates who accept money from the NRA, commit to weapon reform, and donate to charity and programs to combat gun violence.

The studio, which donated $ 2 million to victims and survivors of the Aurora massacre, released the following statement:

“Gun violence in our society is a critical issue and we express our deepest sympathy to all victims and families affected by these tragedies. At the same time, Warner Bros. believes that one of the functions of storytelling is to provoke difficult conversations on difficult topics. Make no mistake: Neither the fictional character Joker nor the film are an indication of any kind of violence in the real world. It is not the intention of the film, the filmmakers, or the studio to uphold this character as a hero. “

The theater chain Cinemark and Warner Bros. later announced that Joker would not be shown in the Century Aurora Theater (earlier in the 16th century, where the massacre took place) or in the Century XD. The theater chain AMC issued a statement prohibiting viewers from wearing masks or face paint to show the film. “AMC does not allow weapons or items that would make other guests uncomfortable or affect the movie experience,” it said. Landmark Theaters reiterated its ban on masks and toy weapons before the film was released.

Larger organizations took action as the film’s release date approached on October 4th. The Los Angeles Police Department issued a statement clarifying that while the Hollywood premiere of the film “did not pose any credible threats,” “the department maintains high visibility in theaters when it opens.”

The New York Police Department also took additional security measures for the film. Deadline reported that “a significant undercover division” would be deployed outside of the screenings in addition to the police’s visible reporting.

ABC News reported that the FBI would coordinate with other law enforcement agencies to suppress violence related to the release of the film. The article also describes a new subgroup that emerges from the film’s advertising, known as “clowncels”. “While many Incels are non-violent, some in the community encourage or commit violent acts in retaliation for perceived social misconduct against them,” the bulletin said by ABC. “Some Incel attackers were inspired by previous mass shooters.” The US military even sent an email to service members warning of the “potential risk” to the film.

In response to media concerns, Warner Bros. did not allow red carpet interviews for either the New York or Los Angeles premieres.

The release of the Joker

The film opened on October 4. Deadline announced that it would raise $ 155 million worldwide. Despite (or perhaps because of) the controversy, the film raised $ 80 million at the box office in the first three days and defeated Venom ($ 80.25 million) as the top October film of all time. In November, it was the first R-rated movie to gross $ 1 billion at the box office, and The Hollywood Reporter brought the news that Phillips is in talks to produce more dark stories from DC’s origins. January brought 11 Oscar nominations that led the field of nominees.

