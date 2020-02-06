The Jesus Rolls sets the release date and receives the first trailer

Advertisement

Last summer there was news that John Turturro’s Big Lebowski spin-off film “The Jesus Rolls” will be released in early 2020. It has now been announced that the film will be released and released on March 6th. To update: The first trailer has now been unveiled

Jesus Rolls was written and directed by Turturro himself with the blessing of the Coen Brothers. The film is about an older Quintana who gets out of prison and does a road trip / crime with his old buddy Petey (Bobby Cannavale) and hairdresser Mari (Audrey Tautou). A synopsis addresses the following:

“Jesus Quintana has just been released from prison and is ready to roll on a shotgun with his best friend Petey. But first you need a couple of bikes. An old muscle car parked in front of an upscale salon catches Jesus’ eye and the two take an unrestricted jaunt – until the outraged owner of the car (Jon Hamm) catches up with them and injures Petey. Fleeing the scene, Jesus and Petey continue their road trip with a series of stolen cars and consolidate their partnership with an epic stroll and a triple romance. On the way they visit Jesus’ prostitute mother, hide in an elegant beach house, go bowling and crouch in a hut in the forest. “

“It’s a racy film,” Turturro said earlier in an interview with The Independent. “It shows how stupid men are. That’s what the film is about – women are the stronger, more connected characters. I had to tweak it a little bit, but now I feel really good about it. It’s basically an exploration of how Jesus is released from prison (after being framed as a pedophile). It is a comedy, but a very human comedy. “

Hamm, Susan Sarandon, Pete Davidson, Christopher Walken and J. B. Smoove can also be seen in the Jesus Rolls. Check out the teaser trailer below.

In other news, Turturro faces more villainous work since he was recently cast in The Batman as one of the main villains, Carmine Falcone.

