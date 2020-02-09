Advertisement

Tehran :

An Iranian missile failed to put a satellite into orbit on Sunday, state television reported. The latest setback for a program that the US claims to help Tehran advance its ballistic missile program.

It started at the Imam Khomeini Spaceport in the Iranian province of Semnan, around 230 kilometers southeast of the Iranian capital Tehran. However, a Simorgh or “Phoenix” missile was unable to put the Zafar 1 communications satellite into orbit due to its slow speed, Iranian state television reported.

“The carrier’s stage 1 and 2 engines were working properly and the satellite was successfully disconnected from its carrier, but at the end of its journey it did not reach the speed required to be placed in orbit,” said Department of Defense Spokesman Ahmad Hosseini said state television.

Hosseini was still trying to portray failure as a “remarkable” achievement for his space program.

In the days leading up to the launch, Iranian officials promoted the mission, including the country’s minister for information and communications technology, Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi. His rapid rise through the carefully managed political system of the Islamic Republic already gives rise to speculation that he could be a candidate for the Iranian presidential struggle in 2021.

The launch was planned in advance of the February anniversary of the Iranian Islamic Revolution in 1979. Iran routinely reveals technological achievements for its armed forces, space program and nuclear efforts during this period.

Sunday’s failure was due to two false launches of the Payam and Doosti satellites last year and a rocket explosion in August. In a separate fire at the Imam Khomeini Space Center in February 2019, three researchers were killed, according to the authorities at the time.

The August rocket explosion even caught the attention of US President Donald Trump, who later tweeted a secret surveillance picture of the launch error. The three failures in a row raised suspicions of outside interference in the Iranian program.

The US claims that such satellite launches contradict a UN Security Council resolution calling on Iran not to undertake any ballistic missile-related activities that are capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

Iran, which has long declared that it does not seek nuclear weapons, continues to launch satellites and missile testing has no military component. Tehran also says that it has not violated the United States resolution, as it merely “asked” Tehran not to conduct such tests.

In the past decade, Iran has put several short-lived satellites into orbit and launched a monkey into space in 2013.

It has started amid increasing tensions between Iran and the United States since Trump unilaterally withdrew America from Tehran’s nuclear deal with the world powers in 2015 in May 2018.

Meanwhile, a series of attacks across the Persian Gulf culminated in a U.S. drone attack in Baghdad that killed Iran’s Revolutionary Guard general Qassem Soleimani and a missile attack by Iran on Iraqi bases that had American troops stationed earlier this month. Iran accidentally shot down a Ukrainian airliner that departed from Tehran, killing all 176 people on board.