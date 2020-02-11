Advertisement

BEIJING :

A 33-year-old Chinese woman infected with fatal coronavirus pneumonia gave birth to a healthy, infection-free girl in northwest China’s Shaanxi province, state media reported on Tuesday.

The Chinese woman was in her 37th week of pregnancy when she gave birth to a child weighing 2,730 grams per Caesarean section on Monday in the second affiliated hospital of Xi’an Jiaotong University in Xi’an, capital of Shaanxi, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The infant, whose first nucleic acid test associated with the new corona virus was negative, will be treated in the intensive care unit and tested again in the next few days to confirm the absence of the virus, according to the Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Advertisement

The woman and child were transferred to the fever and newborn departments for aftercare and treatment. Both are currently in stable condition, said Liu Ming, director of the hospital’s medical administration department.

On February 7, the woman was transferred from the Shangluo City Central Hospital to the designated hospital, where a working group of medical experts worked out a series of treatment plans and preparations were made to ensure the safety of the patient and her baby. according to Liu.

Two obstetricians, two anesthetists, a midwife, three neonatologists and two nurses took part in the caesarean section.

On Wednesday, a 30-hour infant born in a Wuhan hospital was the youngest to get the virus.

CCTV reported that the infected baby may be a “vertical transmission” that refers to infections transmitted from mother to child during pregnancy, childbirth, or immediately thereafter.

On February 3, the news agency reported that a baby born to an infected mother in January had been tested negative.

The disease is believed to have occurred in December at a Wuhan market that sold wildlife and was spreading rapidly.

China’s novel coronavirus outbreak has increased to 1,016, with 108 new deaths reported, particularly in the worst-hit province of Hubei, while confirmed infections have risen to 42,638 on Tuesday, according to Chinese health authorities.

Outside China, more than 350 infections have been reported in almost 30 locations, with two deaths, one in the Philippines and the other in Hong Kong.

This story was published from a news agency feed with no changes to the text. Only the heading has been changed.

subjects