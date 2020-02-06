The importance of the supermoon signals a shift in communication

Advertisement

It’s a big bad supermoon on the horizon – but actually it’s not bad. It will actually be beautiful, not only because of its size, but also because it is the first supermoon of 2020, also known as “The Snow Moon”. The February 2020 supermoon will be in the sky on the night of February 8th. So get your warmest blankets, sleeping bags and plan a trip to a place where you can see the sky even when it’s on your roof. Once you’ve figured out the importance of the supermun for your zodiac sign, you won’t regret participating in this great heavenly event.

Before I go into the details, I can hear some people asking what a supermoon is, so I’ll turn that off first. A supermoon is a moon that is as close to Earth as possible without flying out of its orbit. The result is a moon that appears much larger and brighter than usual.

This particular supermoon will feature Leo, meaning you are on a fairly theatrical night where you will feel all the emotions as best you can. It could mean the following for you:

Sensitivity set to maximum

A supermoon also occurs in connection with a new moon or a full moon. The one that takes place on February 9th at 2:33 p.m. ET will take place when the moon is full. That means you can count on increasing the emotional impact of a normal full moon – not only because the moon is closer to Earth, but also because it is under the sign of the lion, which is an extremely expressive sign at first. You can assume that you will not only feel all of your feelings, but also show them off, because Leo has absolutely no problem with them.

Secrets revealed

A full supermoon reinforces the spiritual impact of a regular full moon, which means things may come to an end during this time. This can be a relationship, a job you’re in, or something that just doesn’t work or is not suitable for you. Full moons are a time of harvesting, raising emotional weeds, and cutting off behaviors, habits, or relationships that no longer serve you. Just try to stay calm when you get this message. It feels like you have taken two steps forward and one step back, but in fact you are taking one step back and six steps forward. Whatever the full moon rings in your life, it is a sign of the impending great growth.

Topics of the supermoon

This supermoon will shed light on certain Leo-based topics, e.g. B. How much confidence you have in yourself and how much joy you can experience. Your happiness compared to what you do to experience real happiness is something you should think about at this time. Issues related to your personal authenticity also arise, be it romantic or personal. Mars, the planet of action, aggression, and fervent passions, will harmonize with this madness, which means that it will inspire you to live your individual truth no matter what it costs.