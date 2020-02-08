The impeachment proceedings were convicted

Advertisement

The day after the Senate trial ended with 52 to 48 votes in his favor, a triumphant President Trump appeared in the White House’s east room and grinned as he held up a copy of the Washington Post. The headline: “Trump acquitted.”

The President’s immediate audience of relatives, staff and his legal defense team and members / supporters of the House of Representatives and the Senate roared with laughter.

But it is very safe to say that there was more laughter – much more laughter – that was inaudible this morning. That would be the laugh of millions of Americans who laughed at the depressed faces that are so evident in the world of left state media cable and radio news.

They tried so hard to overthrow Donald Trump – and now, at the last moment, impeachment had gone beyond Mueller, Stormy and Avenatti’s report, the Access Hollywood Band, the Emoluments clause, and more. And what undoubtedly most frightened the members of the LSM is the realization that the American people had actually won a conviction when the trial was over – an impeachment media condemnation.

As NewsBusters wonderfully documented, here is just one example of the depression that spread across the various LSM bunkers: “NBC: Trump ‘Diatribe’ was extremely difficult for Democrats to watch.”

The history told the darkness NBC Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd:

Todd channeled how the left would see the speech: “Well, I mean, for half of America it will feel like a dystopian speech, a speech from the Bizarro world …” Then he admitted: “… but for half of America they celebrated all the time. ”

Todd warned that the president “was not over it” and “will be looking for some sort of revenge or vengeance”.

The show host on Sunday continued to rave about the presentation, stating that Trump “really got his personality cult going.” Todd then criticized the GOP: “This is a Republican party that is no longer about ideas, but about one Person. Plain and simple. ”

CBS, along with NBC, groaned that Donald Trump was not Bill Clinton after his impeachment. “NBC, CBS: Trump” Shattered Bipartisan “moment,” Stark Contrast “to Clinton.”

As NewsBusters Scott Whitlock reported:

In the CBS Evening News, White House correspondent Ben Tracy was annoyed: “The president was not contrite. He only apologized to his family. “He compared:” The hour-long, largely blank performance was a stark contrast to Bill Clinton’s less than two-minute speech after his acquittal in 1999. ”

My personal favorite in the LSM reaction category was another whitlock story via Chris Matthews from MSNBC. The headline: “Matthews UNGLUED:” Goose Stepping “” Black Mamba “Trump” Cult “Ready for” Violent Purge “.”

Scott reports of Matthew’s furious roar this way:

Chris Matthews came completely unglued on Thursday evening. Here are just a few of the descriptions he had for Donald Trump and his followers: “Cult”, “Violent Cleansing”, “Goose Kick” and “Dictator”. Regarding Trump’s statements in the White House, Matthews suggested that the president would prepare for violence in the face of less constitutional restrictions: “When I wrote Trump’s words down, I wondered what they would mean in a country where the goals of those Insults were not protected by a constitution like ours. ”

He added, “They sounded like the language of a dictator who triggered a violent purge that was unlikely to survive his goals.” Matthews raged, “President Trump spoke today with the poison of a black mamba.”

Apparently Matthews has little understanding of the concept of what psychiatrists call “projection”. In what Sigmund Freud wrote a long time ago, as mentioned here in relation to his work “case studies“:

Freud was of the opinion that in the projection thoughts, motivations, wishes and feelings, which cannot be accepted as own feelings, are treated by placing them in the outside world and attributing them to them

someone else.

Or in this case, the “poison of a black mamba” and a “cult” has long infected MSNBC when it comes to Donald Trump. Just call Matthews “Black Mamba Chris”.

Back at MSNBC there was ex-time editor and Obama advisor Rick Stengel How to smoke: “Ex-time editor Richard Stengel:” Impossible “for people to vote for Trump after the press conference.”

News Busters Mark Finkelstein quotes Stengel’s comments on Nicolle Wallaces show this way:

“I heard John [Heilemann] say earlier that he won’t express how horrified he was because he did it so often. But I will express how horrified I was about it. And I had to think that these senators were sitting in the room listening to him. By the way, people, voters should be forced to listen to an entire Trump press conference, because then I think it is impossible to vote for him. But they have to sit there and think, “What a bad apology for a president, what a bad apology for a man, what a bad apology for a person. And I voted to acquit him. “

There was more of that kind of ranting, foaming, and moaning out there in the LSM – oh, so much more. What keeps surprising, however, is that there is little to no understanding in the media that they have successfully brought charges. They easily managed to question their own credibility.

And unlike the president they despise, they are in the eyes of millions of Americans.