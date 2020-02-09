The impact of Coronavirus on life in China may lead to an NHL stick shortage, per report

Advertisement

The impact of the corona virus on life in China is said to have an unforeseen impact on the NHL, because equipment companies that mainly make their hockey sticks in the country have stopped production.

NBC Sports hockey analyst Pierre Maguire made this claim for the first time during the broadcast of a Buffalo Sabers-Detroit Red Wings game on Thursday. On Saturday, Matt Porter from the Boston Globe reported that although ice hockey stick manufacturers disputed that there was a “big shortage” of sticks, the situations could leave many players quickly.

According to the Globe, Bauer, CCM and True Hockey all make their pro sticks in China, which means that approximately 75 percent of NHLers receive their sticks every year based on data from Gear Geek. NHL players usually use new sticks in every game and have several available during each game. Modern sticks made of composite fibers often break during games; a single player can easily lose three or more sticks on a special breakdown day.

Maguire claimed during the Thursday broadcast that an equipment manager for the Sabers of Red Wings claimed that many of the team’s players “use a one-stick limit for practice and maybe two for games,” and that players in the competition are concerned be where their next batch of sticks might come.

In an e-mail to the Globe, Ed Kinnaly, CEO of Bauer Hockey, said that the company is monitoring the situation and expects no impact on its global retailers, which he says are already present at the end of the hockey season. He said that the custom stick operation that works with collegiate and professional players from now on expects operations to restart on Monday and the company has back-up supplies in North America to meet the needs of the NHL.

The only major company that supplies sticks to the NHL from outside China is Warrior owned by New Balance, which supplies approximately 22 percent of the competition with its sticks made in Tijuana, Mexico. A company official told the Globe that players who currently subscribe to other companies have approached Warrior about possible brands switching if necessary.

“You don’t like to get into a situation like this where there is a health condition and there are many concerns,” Dan Mecrones told the Globe. “From our perspective, we will also help every type of company that came our way to help the situation. We would help the game if we could deliver the equipment that others could not. “

From Sunday, the World Health Organization has reported 37,558 confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide. The vast majority of cases have occurred in China, where the virus has claimed 812 lives. The Chinese government is said to have extended a one-week factory shutdown that started on January 25, with the original Chinese New Year being observed until Monday, but the WHO still assesses the level of risk in China as “very high”.