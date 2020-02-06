The Immortal Ashwatthama: Vicky Kaushal to learn jujutsu, Krav Maga, sword fighting, archery and spear fighting: Bollywood News

Advertisement

After the great success of Uri – The Surgical Strike, Ronnie Screwvala, Aditya Dhar and Vicky Kaushal will return with an action entertainer, The Immortal Ashwatthama. The film will be shot all over India and abroad and the creators plan the shooting schedule by the end of 2020. Vicky will be prepared for the film for four months before the film starts.

The creators want to make sure that Vicky Kaushal is prepared for the high-octane action sequences. The actor will start with Mixed Martial Arts, Krav Maga and Jujutsu. Since he is already training to ride the period drama Takht, this will be an advantage for The Immortal Ashwatthama. Archery, sword fighting and spear fighting are also on the list of things he needs to learn.

Vicky Kaushal will pimp up again. For Uri: The Surgical Strike, the actor gained 90-95 kg in weight. For this film, he will go further and gain 110-115 kg. Aditya Dhar is currently committed to working with action directors around the world.

You have blocked New Zealand, Namibia, Tokyo and Greenland as locations. Aditya said that he will work with teams from all over the world. The film’s VFX is made in the United States.

The son of Guru Dronacharya and Kripi, Ashwatthama fought with the Kauravas against the Pandavas in the Kurukshetra war in Mahabharat. He was born to the couple in response to Drona’s prayers for a brave son like Lord Shiva. Ashwatthama, a Chiranjivi (immortal beings who, according to Hindu mythology, will live as long as Kalyug), was born with a gem on his forehead that gave him power over all beings lower than humans and made him hunger, thirsty and Protected fatigue.

