An experienced firefighter spoke of his “enormous pride” after his daughter joined the same service as an apprentice.

Jon Stockley, 45, has had a long and illustrious career as a firefighter since joining in 1990 as a teenager.

Little did he know that 30 years later his daughter Beth, 25. would join the same service – Cheshire Fire and Rescue.

Beth said she always wanted to help people and was inspired by her father, who she grew up during work.

She added: “I grew up with my father as a firefighter and decided that this was my career.”

Jon, who lives with his family in Penyffordd, Wales, said there is “no limit” to how proud he is of his daughter.

He added: “I was very happy and excited that Beth joined the service.

“It was very nice to come to work and see her work in the same office.

“I find it incredibly humiliating when colleagues I have known over the years come to me and tell me that Beth is an absolute credit for me and how focused she is on her work.

“I have no doubt that she will continue to feel immensely proud of me because she is confronted with some of the similar challenges, incidents and events that I have had with the service in my time.”

Jon got the idea to become a firefighter after attending a career event at school and getting into conversation with two soldiers.

He started training with Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service in 1990 and qualified two years later.

Jon said, “I have to see some things that most people would not experience in their lives.

“Not all the work is as people would expect – blood, pain and misery.

“When I look back on my time as a firefighter, I have seen some really amazing sights, situations and rescues that all outweigh the often unpleasant things we are dealing with.”

Credit; SWNS

Beth, who is just over five feet, admits that she has some reservations before starting her training.

She said: “There were a few things that I worried about before I joined, the biggest concern was my height – because I am very small.

“After using some of the fire equipment in my course, I discovered that I just had to change my technique a little to be able to perform the tasks.

“I also worked on my fitness and strength so that I was ready.

“Everyone with whom I have worked so far is incredibly supportive and inclusive.

Credit; SWNS

“It’s a career that will not only change my life, but also help save the lives of others – something I’ve always wanted to do.”

Jon and Beth tell their story on the occasion of the end of the national apprenticeship week last week (3-9 February).

She has joined as a Firefighter and Community Safety Apprentice, a 36-month course.